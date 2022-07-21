Microsoft Teams Down for Thousands of Users, Company Investigating Outage

Microsoft said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected.

However, there were more than 4,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams at about 10pm ET/ 7:30am IST, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365. Meanwhile, statistics on Downdetector.in revealed that there were around 1,700 complaints of being unable to access Microsoft Teams from users in India at around 8:50am.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta keeping WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.

Earlier this month, Twitter was down for several users, according to user reports on downtime tracker Downdetector. While the service appeared to be working normally in India, other regions around the world, including the US, appeared to be affected by the outage.

At the time, Internet monitoring group Netblocks, which tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, said Twitter was “experiencing major international outages” but it was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter used its popular "Fail Whale" illustration, a beluga being lifted by birds, for such incidents until 2013, when it discontinued the logo.

