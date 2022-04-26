Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store

Microsoft has recently updated the Microsoft 365 roadmap giving a hint of its upcoming release, Microsoft Teams. Users soon will be able to download it from the Microsoft Store that comes with Windows. Microsoft Teams in the Microsoft Store will provide Windows 10 and Windows 11 users with a simple way to install the programme. Microsoft's communication app was not available in its store till now. It either had to be installed from the Web or downloaded alongside the rest of Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft is currently providing two versions of Microsoft Teams - a 'regular' version that can be downloaded directly from the official website and one built-in Windows 11 version. Whereas Windows 10 has not received built-in Microsoft Teams capabilities yet, Windows 11 users, on the other hand, will have to stick to the built-in Chat app one can find on the taskbar.

Microsoft Teams will be available on the Microsoft Store probably in the next month, for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, according to the roadmap update.

"Microsoft Team app for work, school and life will soon be available to download from Microsoft Store. This app will support work, school and consumer accounts on Windows 10 and work or school accounts in Windows 11," the roadmap explains.

Moreover, Microsoft Teams has recently added five new features that focus on reducing stress for frontline workers. These new features are the Walkie Talkie app, managing virtual appointments, Microsoft Viva, Reflexis Shifts Connector, and audio notification for a misplaced device.

