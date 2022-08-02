Technology News
Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details

Microsoft says is considering the possibility of a wider roll out of Outlook Lite for Android in more countries.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 August 2022 21:29 IST
According to Microsoft, Outlook Lite for Android retains the core experience of Outlook

Highlights
  • Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android is said to be 5MB in size
  • Outlook Lite could roll out to more countries in the future
  • Microsoft Outlook Lite is designed for low-end smartphones

Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android was released in India on Tuesday, along with several other countries. The “lite” version of the app is targeted towards low-end Android smartphones, according to the company. Apart from India, Outlook Lite is also available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. The lite version supports Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts. The company is also reviewing the possibility of a wider roll out of Outlook Lite for Android to other countries.

In a blog post, Microsoft has announced the release of Outlook Lite for Android. As previously mentioned, the newly released app comes with support for Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

The Outlook Lite for Android app is currently available for download via the Google Play store in India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela, according to Microsoft. The company says it is considering rolling out Outlook Lite for Android to other countries in the future.

The Outlook Lite for Android app is targeted towards low-end Android smartphones, according to the company. “With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more,” Microsoft explains in the blog post.

According to the company, the Outlook Lite for Android app retains the core experience of Outlook by offering features including access to emails, calendar, contacts, and more. The app is about 5MB in size and is said to occupy “extremely low storage” on an Android user's smartphone.

Microsoft claims that Outlook Lite has been optimised to run on all Android smartphones, even the ones with RAM as low as 1GB. It is claimed to use relatively less battery and work on all networks, including 2G and 3G networks worldwide, according to the tech giant.

