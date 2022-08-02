Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android was released in India on Tuesday, along with several other countries. The “lite” version of the app is targeted towards low-end Android smartphones, according to the company. Apart from India, Outlook Lite is also available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. The lite version supports Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts. The company is also reviewing the possibility of a wider roll out of Outlook Lite for Android to other countries.

The Outlook Lite for Android app is targeted towards low-end Android smartphones, according to the company. “With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world empowering them to achieve more,” Microsoft explains in the blog post.

According to the company, the Outlook Lite for Android app retains the core experience of Outlook by offering features including access to emails, calendar, contacts, and more. The app is about 5MB in size and is said to occupy “extremely low storage” on an Android user's smartphone.

Microsoft claims that Outlook Lite has been optimised to run on all Android smartphones, even the ones with RAM as low as 1GB. It is claimed to use relatively less battery and work on all networks, including 2G and 3G networks worldwide, according to the tech giant.