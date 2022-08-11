Microsoft has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in India and plans to introduce social e-commerce in the country. ONDC is a government initiative to reimagine digital commerce in India and Microsoft is the first big tech company to join the government-backed project. A social commerce retail app is expected to be launched by the American tech giant. ONDC is heading for its launch in Bengaluru this August. A report in June had revealed that ONDC had begun lining up banks and other key players needed to move the initiative forward.

ONDC is expected to provide equal access to all online sellers and buyers in India, regardless of their size. Policymakers in other countries as well are looking at ways in which they can rein over the big tech companies' dominance of online purchases.