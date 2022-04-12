Meta allows creators to sell virtual items in Horizon Worlds

Meta is testing new tools that will allow creators to sell virtual items and effects within Meta's social virtual reality app, Horizon Worlds. The new feature is rolling out to a select number of creators in the US and Canada where Horizon Worlds is currently available. Creators selling items will see a Commerce tab and gizmo within the app's Create mode. Additionally, Meta is testing a creator bonus programme in the US, where creators are paid for building worlds that attract the most time spent. Creators will be paid out at the end of the month for using new features and tools the company launches.

Meta on Monday announced the testing of new monetisation tools for Horizon Worlds creators via a blog post. The latest update allows a select group of creators to create digital items and effects they can then sell directly within the virtual social space. These can be fashion items or paid access to a new part of a world. Users aged above 18 in the US and Canada can purchase these goods. Creators can use the Commerce tab and gizmo within the app's Create mode for making items they want to sell.

Further, Meta is also beginning to test a Horizon Worlds Creator Bonus programme to encourage creators to use its tools and features to build out their worlds. These bonuses are not subject to fees, and creators will be paid out at the end of the month for their progress toward the goal, put forward by the company. Meta's bonus programme is currently available for participants in the US.

The company's various policies for Horizon Worlds including the Conduct in VR Policy and Horizon Worlds Prohibited Content Policy, apply to the latest bonus programme as well.

The Facebook parent company, which changed its name to Meta last year, is heavily contributing to the emergence of the metaverse. The company earlier added Instagram Badges for users aged 18 and above in select regions that allow creators to earn money from their followers. Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform.