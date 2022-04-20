Instagram has received a new feature ahead of Earth Day on April 22, i.e. 'Fundraise on Instagram Reels'. With the help of this feature, Instagram is rolling out an option for users to create and donate to fundraisers through reels. This feature will be available in more than 30 countries, and users can donate to more than 1.5 million nonprofits available to them.

Meta has announced this feature as part of celebrations for the upcoming Earth Day and the company says that they want the consumers to check out a few ways to take action against climate change, on this occasion.

According to the company, they have initiated the ways of taking action against the climate change and learning more about the climate issues ahead of Earth Day. These includes a few features like visiting the climate science centre and showing support for the environment feature on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

Tackling climate misinformation, restoring water feature, and a few more features related to Meta's Earth Day have been mentioned by the company, in the report.

Meta also revealed that they cover the donation processing fees so that all the money raised by the fundraisers on Instagram directly goes to the organisation. Additionally, the company has also announced the Sustainability Media Academy in partnership with EB Impact, which is an initiative to help journalists based in Asia to develop expertise on sustainability issues.

Moreover, the company says that more than 4 million people have donated over $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,100 crore) through Instagram and Facebook to support environmental protection and nonprofits fighting against climate change.