  Meta Quest Users Will No Longer Require Facebook Account to Login: All Details

Meta Quest Users Will No Longer Require Facebook Account to Login: All Details

The new account login system for Meta's VR headsets is rolling out next month.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 8 July 2022 13:26 IST
Meta Quest Users Will No Longer Require Facebook Account to Login: All Details

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Quest users will be prompted to create a Meta Horizon profile

Highlights
  • Meta is launching a new account login system for Quest VR headset
  • Quest VR users will need new Meta account instead of a Facebook one
  • Meta's new account system also offers privacy controls

Meta is launching a new account login system for its Quest VR headsets that don't require logging in with a Facebook account. The users instead will need a new Meta account, which does not need to be linked to Facebook. Meta will start rolling out this new account login system in the month of August, the company has confirmed. However, the company also has said that the ones who are new to Meta VR devices or have previously merged their Oculus account with a Facebook account, will need to create a a new Meta account and Meta Horizon profile.

As announced by Meta, the company is launching a new account login system for its Quest VR headsets that don't require logging in with a Facebook account. This system will be rolled out to users in the next month. This new login system indicates that those Meta Quest users who have merged their Oculus and Facebook accounts, will now need to create a new Meta account and Meta Horizon profile to use the headset. And those who have been logging into their VR device with their Oculus account can keep using their headset until January 1, 2023.

The company, on the occasion, explained that "Your Meta account is not a social media profile; it lets you log into your VR devices and view and manage your purchased apps in one place. In the future, we'll extend Meta account functionality so you can use it to log into other Meta devices."

Meta also notes that the Quest headset users also have an option to add their Meta account to the same accounts centre as their Facebook or Instagram account so they will be able to chat with friends in the VR version of Messenger.

Moreover, while creating a new Meta account, the Quest users will be prompted to create a Meta Horizon profile, with a username, avatar, profile photo, and so on, as per the company.

Meta claims that this new account also offers privacy controls, including varied privacy options in the settings, which comprises of - Open to Everyone, Friends and Family, and Solo accounts. After selecting this, users will get an option to review and confirm their individual privacy settings are set the way they want them.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Meta Quest Users Will No Longer Require Facebook Account to Login: All Details
