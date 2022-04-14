Technology News
  Meta to Charge Creators 47.6 Percent On Digital Asset Sales Made in Horizon Worlds

Meta to Charge Creators 47.6 Percent On Digital Asset Sales Made in Horizon Worlds

Meta says that the charge comprises of 30 percent hardware platform fee, and 17.5 percent as Horizon platform fees.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2022 15:12 IST
Meta to Charge Creators 47.6 Percent On Digital Asset Sales Made in Horizon Worlds

The Facebook parent company is heavily contributing to the emergence of the metaverse

Highlights
  • Meta is testing new tools to sell virtual items in Horizon Worlds
  • The tech giant will deduct Horizon platform fees from users
  • Horizon Worlds is Meta's social virtual reality app

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will charge creators around 47.5 percent on sales of digital assets and experiences made inside the company's virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.

The overall charge comprises of 30 percent hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5 percent cut as its Horizon platform fees, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Monday, the tech giant said it would start testing tools for creators to sell digital assets and in turn make money on Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has been a critic of Apple's app store fees of 30 percent, but Meta's latest move to charge creators nearly half their sales on its own platform has angered many of them.

The Facebook parent company, which changed its name to Meta last year, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality to reflect its new bet on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialise and play.

Meta's Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR social platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events, are early iterations of metaverse-like spaces.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Meta to Charge Creators 47.6 Percent On Digital Asset Sales Made in Horizon Worlds
