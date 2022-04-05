Technology News
  Meesho to Integrate Grocery Business in Core App, to Scale to 12 Indian States in 2022

Meesho to Integrate Grocery Business in Core App, to Scale to 12 Indian States in 2022

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, and more.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 April 2022 19:47 IST
Meesho to Integrate Grocery Business in Core App, to Scale to 12 Indian States in 2022

Photo Credit: Meesho

Meesho is a social commerce platform backed by Facebook and SoftBank Group

Highlights
  • Meesho Superstore will integrated into the main Meesho app
  • The company anticipates an increase in demand for online groceries
  • Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories

Meesho will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, the Softbank backed e-commerce firm said on Tuesday. The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.

"As more users from beyond Tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states," Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.

The integration will now provide the company's over 100 million users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.

"The integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology & product and talent," Aatrey said.

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022," the statement said.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Meesho, Farmiso, Meesho Superstore

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.