Mappls RealView by MapmyIndia Launched as Google Street View Competitor in India

Mappls RealView shows 360-degree panoramic street view as well as interactive 3D models of landmarks.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2022 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Mapmyindia

Mappls RealView is available in various cities and towns

Highlights
  • Mappls RealView combines ISRO imagery in the service
  • It was first showcased in 2017
  • Google also launched Street View in India on Wednesday

Mappls RealView was launched by MapmyIndia in India on Wednesday, the same day Google Maps' Street View service was re-launched in the country. Mappls RealView offers a 360-degree panoramic street view and a 3D metaverse maps service for famous landmarks, the home-grown location and navigation technology solutions provider said. As per MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma, the company aims to provide an advanced, indigenous alternative to foreign map apps. As mentioned, the news comes as Google's Street View was announced for 10 Indian cities with plans to expand the service by year end.

In a press note, Mapmyindia said that the Mappls RealView combines its house-address level 2D maps from MapmyIndia and ISRO's satellite imagery and Earth observation data catalogue to give a “full and immersive Real World Metaverse experience to users.” The Mappls RealView is available on Mappls.com on the web and Mappls App on both Android as well as iOS. It was showcased back in 2017. As per the platform, users can see and interact with 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads.

Users can also access Mappls RealView's interactive 3D models of the tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers, and complexes. Mapmyindia says that the solution can be used in tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, law enforcement, among others.

The company says Mappls RealView offers 360-degree panoramic street view and 3D models in cities including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Goa, Greater Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nashik, Pune and over 40 crore geo-tagged 360-degree panoramas.

Google on Wednesday also announced that its Street View service will be made available on Google Maps in India again. The service will be started with 10 cities initially and it will be expanded to up to 50 cities by the end of the year. The 10 cities include Ahmednagar, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, and Vadodara. Google also said it has made the Street View API available to local developers allowing them to deliver richer mapping experiences in their apps.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mappls RealView, Mapmyindia, Google Street View, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
