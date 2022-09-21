Technology News
Is LinkedIn Down? Over 10,000 Users Report Issue Across Globe, Including India

The LinkedIn users faced issues while accessing the website, while one-third users also faced problem while using the LinkedIn app.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters |  Updated: 21 September 2022 23:39 IST
Is LinkedIn Down? Over 10,000 Users Report Issue Across Globe, Including India

LinkedIn has not issued any statement so far on the outage

Highlights
  • The outage may be affecting a larger number of users
  • Only a limited fraction of users reported facing issue on their profile
  • Zoom faced a similar issu a few days back, but resolved it

Thousands of users of Microsoft's LinkedIn were impacted on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were over 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social networking service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A lot of LinkedIn users reported facing issue while accessing the online platform. The issue started around 10.30 PM IST, and continues to exist for many at the time of writing the copy. A lot of Indian users also faced a problem when trying to access LinkedIn.

However, this issue is not being faced uniformly by all users, as Gadgets 360 was able to verify the platform working properly.

According to Downdetector, the maximum complaints reported issues while accessing the website, while one-third users also faced problem while using the LinkedIn app. Only a limited fraction of users reported facing issue while opening their profile.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has not issued any statement so far on the outage.

A few days back, Zoom also received several complaints after more than 40,000 users reported facing problems when trying to access the calling app. However, without much delay, Zoom issued a statement and assured its users that it is actively working to resolve the problem. Within an hour, the platform made another announcement to inform that the issue has been fixed and users may not face the difficulty anymore. The issues were reported from across the world including India.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, LinkedIn, Zoom
Mobile Phones Should Replace Printed Tickets, India Should Embrace New EV Technology: Union Minister Gadkari

Comment
