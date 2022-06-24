Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most Followed TikTok Video Creator 

Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 

Khaby Lame has reportedly achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on TikTok.

By ANI | Updated: 24 June 2022 11:08 IST
Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 

Khaby Lame has achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on TikTok

Highlights
  • Khaby Lame has achieved 142.8 million followers on TikTok
  • He has surged past popular video creator Charli D'Amelio
  • TikTok personality Khaby Lame was inspired by celebrities like Will Smith

Social media personality Khaby Lame has achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, TikTok.

Lame, has surged past popular TikTok video creator Charli D'Amelio who currently has 142.3 million followers, reported Variety. The 22-year-old's video content includes reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.

Known for performing several comedic bits, Lame's videos do not have any dialogue. However, his straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely loved and acknowledged TikTok creators globally.

In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was 'passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh reported Variety.

"I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!" read the statement as quoted by Lame.

The famous TikTok creator was inspired by celebrities like Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, French actor Omar Sy, as well as several cartoons, reported Variety. On being asked what was his favourite video out of the numerous content he has created, Lame replied that 'all of his videos' have made him proud.

"I don't have one in particular. I love all of my videos and all of them have made me proud." said the 22-year-old.

Lame's first viral video was posted on November 2020 which was viewed over 17 million times, reported Variety, In the short clip, Lame was seen reacting to a life hack where after a man lock's a woman's backpack to a post. Through his signature expressuiomns and gestures, Lame showed how the woman could easily extricate herself by just taking off her backpack.

Khaby Lame's first ever posted video was on March 2020 after he was asked to leave his factory office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from achieving 142.8 million followers on TikTok, he now boasts of having 78 million Instagram followers as well, reported Variety.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Khaby Lame
Twitter's Closed Caption Toggle Is Now Available on iOS, Android
Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart

Related Stories

Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
  8. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. HP Launches New Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops & Desktops in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Come With Even More Colour Options: Report
  2. Doogee S61, S61 Pro With Night Vision Camera, Military-Grade Durability Surface: All Details
  3. Coinbase-Funded ‘Vauld’ Sacks 30 Percent Workforce Amid Tense Market
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart
  6. Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 
  7. Twitter's Closed Caption Toggle Is Now Available on iOS, Android
  8. Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
  9. YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report
  10. Artificial Photosynthesis Developed to Help Make Food Production More Energy-Efficient
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.