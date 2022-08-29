Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) food delivery service Zoop has partnered with Reliance-owned Haptik to provide online food delivery services on trains, via WhatsApp. With the latest collaboration, passengers can order food via the chatbot on the instant messaging app without downloading any additional app and get it delivered to their seats while travelling. Passengers have to enter their PNR number to place the order and the service offers real-time tracking.

As per a video shared by Haptik on YouTube, IRCTC's Zoop is associating with Haptik to offer a WhatsApp-based food delivery service on trains. The platforms now allow passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants through WhatsApp while travelling on a train.

Passengers can connect to a WhatsApp chatbot named 'Ziva' through number +91 7042062070 and will then have to enter their PNR number to place food orders. The chatbot will verify the travel details and allow passengers to select the station where they want the food to be delivered. There are options to pay online and in cash.

The chatbot will also help passengers to track the order in real-time and leave feedback. Once they reach the selected station, food will be delivered to the passengers in their respective seats.

As per a report by PTI, the new service is currently available at more than 100 A1, A, and B Category railway stations including Vijayawada, Vadodra, Warangal, Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Tundla Junction, and Balharshah Junction.