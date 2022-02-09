Technology News
Instagram Rolls Out Bulk Delete Options, Multiple New Account Controls

Instagram users can now delete comments and posts in bulk and review past interactions on their account.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 February 2022 11:05 IST
Users on Instagram will now be able to bulk delete or archive all the content including posts, Stories

  • Instagram users will now be able to bulk delete or archive content
  • Users will also be able to filters content by date
  • Instagram users can also check out search history

Instagram has rolled out a set of new features to make it easier for users to remove posts, comments, and other activity from the platform as a part of its Safer Internet Day initiatives. With the new account controls that are being unveiled by the Meta-owned photo-sharing app, users can now delete comments and posts in bulk, review past interactions on their account, and search for content by date. These features can be accessed from a new section on a user's profile called Your Activity. Instagram had rolled out the Take a Break feature earlier this month.

Users on Instagram will now be able to bulk delete or archive all of their content including posts, Stories, IGTV, and Reels along with their interactions like comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc. Additionally, users will also be able to filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes, and stories replies from specific date ranges in the Your Activity section.

The current rollout also lets users find recently archived or deleted content, check out search history, view the links you've visited, along with the amount of time you've spent on the platform, and download your information. These features remove the hassle of having to manually wade through every single post to take an action.

To access Your Activity, go to your profile and tap the menu button in the upper right corner, where you will see the option.

Instagram has been testing the feature since the end of last year. According to the photo-sharing app, the new features are a part of the initiatives it has been taking to keep users and their accounts safer and give users more control over their activities.

Earlier this month, Instagram had rolled out the Take a Break feature. The feature allows users to set up reminders to take a break from scrolling after a certain amount of time and can be optionally enabled by all users on the service. Take a Break will join Instagram's existing Daily Limit feature that allows users to set a limit on how much time they want to spend on the app daily.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Instagram Rolls Out Bulk Delete Options, Multiple New Account Controls
