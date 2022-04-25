Instagram is reportedly testing out a new feature called Templates for Reels, which provides creators with the option to make reels by borrowing formats from other videos available on the platform. Using this feature, the user can easily borrow the format of another reel and replace the videos with their own content. The new Instagram feature appears to be very similar to TikTok's pre-made templates, which also lets users create own content using a borrowed format. Read more details about this new leaked Instagram feature below.

According to a report by Business Insider that cites the company, this feature is in testing as of now and is available in beta to a small group of creators on Instagram.

“We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. “We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel."

Developer and reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, first spotted an early version of this feature in January this year. Paluzzi had noted that Instagram will allow the users to use any existing reels as a template, which can then be used to add their own content.

Apart from that, marketing manager and influencer, Josephine Hill also had access to the feature, and has shared her experience of the same, in March.

Instagram REELS announced a new feature! “Use as template” allows user to replace the clips with your own and it will match the time stamps of the template reel. Let me know what you think of this feature. Does this make you want to create more reels? pic.twitter.com/rLMJAX89jG — Jo Millie (@JosephineMedia) March 26, 2022

Hill pointed out a few things about this feature, back in March, as, "it looks like users can swap their own clips into preset frames, as well as add their own audio. This could save users from using third-party templates from sites like Canva, or having to closely follow online tutorials to achieve a specific format." "The empty slots for dragging content in the templates vary," she added.

Moreover, Adam Mosseri, the company head, recently made an announcement, via Twitter that Instagram will start highlighting original content made by creators first.