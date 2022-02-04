Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Rolls Out 'Take a Break' Feature to All Countries Including India, Will Nudge Young Users to Enable Feature

Instagram Rolls Out 'Take a Break' Feature to All Countries Including India, Will Nudge Young Users to Enable Feature

Instagram’s Take a Break will be an optional feature for all users.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2022 17:08 IST
Instagram Rolls Out 'Take a Break' Feature to All Countries Including India, Will Nudge Young Users to Enable Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Android users will have to wait a few weeks to try out Instagram's Take a Break feature

Highlights
  • Instagram’s Take a Break feature is now available to users on iOS
  • It was previously available in six countries including the US
  • Younger users will see a notification asking them to enable the feature

Instagram announced on Friday that it has begun rolling out its 'Take a Break ' feature to all countries, including India. The feature allows users to set up reminders to take a break from scrolling after a certain amount of time and can be optionally enabled by all users on the service. Take a Break will join Instagram's existing Daily Limit feature, that allows users to set a limit on how much time they want to spend on the app daily. The Meta-owned company has partnered with youth platform We The Young to spread awareness about the feature, with a campaign called Break Zaroori Hai.

In November, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained that the Take a Break feature is designed remind users to stop using the app, after they have spent a certain amount of time in the app. The feature is completely optional, and users can pick from 10-, 20-, or 30-minute intervals to be reminded to take a break from the app, Mosseri had explained. The feature is now rolling out to all countries after a couple of months of testing in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

instagram take a break feature instagram

Instagram's Take a Break feature on iOS
Photo Credit: Instagram

While the Take a Break feature will be optional and users will have to opt in to getting reminders, Instagram says that the feature will show up for users who have been scrolling for a certain amount of time. Users will then be nudged to set up reminders to take more breaks in the future, along with “expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset”, according to the company. Younger users will be shown notifications to suggest enabling the Take a Break feature.

Parent company Meta (formerly known as Facebook) faced criticism last year, when whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that the company's own research had found Instagram could have detrimental effects on young users' mental health. Instagram began to test the Take a Break feature shortly after the revelations, to help younger users who wanted to reduce time spent on the app. The new Take a Break feature is now available on Instagram for iOS and will roll out to Android users in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Take A Break, Instagram Features, Digital Wellness, Social Media
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report
Twitter Widens Testing of Downvote Replies to a Global Audience; Android Support Coming Soon

Related Stories

Instagram Rolls Out 'Take a Break' Feature to All Countries Including India, Will Nudge Young Users to Enable Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.