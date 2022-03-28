Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Spotted Working on Feature to Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages, Images

Instagram Spotted Working on Feature to Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages, Images

Users may soon be able to send a voice message with a single tap while watching a story.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2022 12:39 IST
Instagram Spotted Working on Feature to Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages, Images

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Instagram recently rolled out product tagging to all users in the US

Highlights
  • Instagram currently lets users respond with text, emoji, and GIFs
  • Support for automatically generated video captions was recently added
  • Instagram is yet to announce any details of voice replies

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to reply to stories with voice messages and images, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The image and video sharing social platform recently added support for liking stories, which would send users a notification instead of a new message in their inbox. While the company is yet to reveal any details about the feature that is currently in development, it recently introduced a new product tagging feature for users in the US, which was previously exclusive to business and creator accounts on the platform.

The Meta-owned social network is working on a new feature that may allow users to respond to stories with their voice or an image, as spotted by a popular app developer Alessandro Paluzzi over the weekend. A microphone icon and image icon were shown in a screenshot of the interface for responding to an Instagram story, which was possibly discovered by reverse engineering the app. The screenshot does not reveal whether the feature was spotted on the iOS or Android version of the app.

Responding using voice messages could be useful for users who want to quickly respond to a message without typing it out. This could shorten the process of tapping on a user's profile at the top of their story, then tapping on the Message button on their profile in order to send a voice message or an image after viewing a story.

Users can currently respond to stories with a one of eight ‘Quick Reactions' emoji, a text message, or a GIF reply. Paluzzi revealed on March 25 that Instagram was also working on the ability to like stories on the website, after recently releasing the feature on iOS and Android. However, it is worth noting that not all features in development, such as the ability to reply to stories with voice messages and images, will eventually be released. Instagram is yet to reveal any details of the feature spotted in development for the mobile version of the app.

Meanwhile, Instagram recently rolled out its product-tagging feature to all users in the US, allowing users to tag products in their posts on the service. The app previously limited the feature to users with creator or business accounts. Instagram is expected to roll out the feature to users in other regions over the next few months. Earlier this month, Instagram also rolled out auto-generated captions for videos shared by users, a feature also found on rival video sharing service TikTok.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme GT Neo 3 Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Sites, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Poco X4 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Instagram Spotted Working on Feature to Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages, Images
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  4. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  9. Apple Said to Cut iPhone, AirPods Output as Demand Dwindles
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver Colour Listed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vivo X Fold Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Feature ‘Folding Screen 2.0’
  3. Apple Said to Cut iPhone, AirPods Output Due to Weaker-Than-Expected Demand
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Instagram Spotted Working on Feature to Let Users Reply to Stories With Voice Messages, Images
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Sites, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. UK Likely to Announce Crypto Laws Soon, MIT Asked to List CBDC Pros and Cons
  8. WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report
  9. With CODA's Best Picture Oscar, Apple TV+ Makes History as First Streaming Service to Win Biggest Academy Award
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India, First Sale Date Leak Ahead of Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.