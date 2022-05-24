Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger

Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger

The updated avatars include assistive devices for people with disabilities.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 May 2022 19:19 IST
Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger

Meta has started rolling out the updated avatars on Facebook and Messenger in India

Highlights
  • 3D avatars let you create a virtual avatar of yourself
  • Avatars can be used as profile pictures on Facebook
  • The updated avatars include new facial shapes

Meta on Tuesday launched 3D avatars on Instagram stories and direct messages (DMs) in India. The Facebook parent company has also unveiled updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger with options for customisation. The avatars have new facial shapes that let users replace their appearance on these platforms with virtual characters. The updated avatars also include assistive devices for people with disabilities. The company has been adding 3D virtual avatars on its platforms as part of its push toward the metaverse.

The social media giant announced the addition of 3D avatars in Instagram stories and DMs and the rollout of updated 3D avatars on Facebook, and Messenger in India via a press release. The update allows users to create a virtual version of themselves. With the 3D virtual avatar, users can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create their virtual self. The virtual avatars can be used as stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures, among others.

"We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we're continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves,” said Meta India director and head of partnerships, Manish Chopra.

The updated avatars include new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities. These include cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in different colours. It also comprises wheelchairs that will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats and in DMs on Instagram.

The company has also updated the look of avatars to resemble the facial features and appearance of users. Meta said it has made subtle adjustments to certain facial shapes and skin shaders. The company is planning to bring more customisation options to the avatar edition later this year.

Back in February, Meta announced the 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages in selected countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico back. It has also released updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, 3D Avatar, Metaverse, Meta Platforms
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Pad X Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Get an 11-Inch Display

Related Stories

Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  3. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  4. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  5. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  6. Motorola Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here
  8. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  9. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  10. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-On Pack With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 7 With AMOLED Display, Redmi Buds 4 Pro With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Details
  2. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger
  4. Realme Pad X Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Get an 11-Inch Display
  5. Netflix to Release Darlings Starring Alia Bhatt Later This Year, Quirky Video Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro With Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
  8. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Issues Crypto Warning After Terra's LUNA, UST Collapse
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update, May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  10. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Cost 3 Times More Than Older Models, Apple Onboards LG Innotek: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.