Meta on Tuesday launched 3D avatars on Instagram stories and direct messages (DMs) in India. The Facebook parent company has also unveiled updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger with options for customisation. The avatars have new facial shapes that let users replace their appearance on these platforms with virtual characters. The updated avatars also include assistive devices for people with disabilities. The company has been adding 3D virtual avatars on its platforms as part of its push toward the metaverse.

The social media giant announced the addition of 3D avatars in Instagram stories and DMs and the rollout of updated 3D avatars on Facebook, and Messenger in India via a press release. The update allows users to create a virtual version of themselves. With the 3D virtual avatar, users can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create their virtual self. The virtual avatars can be used as stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures, among others.

"We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we're continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves,” said Meta India director and head of partnerships, Manish Chopra.

The updated avatars include new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities. These include cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in different colours. It also comprises wheelchairs that will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats and in DMs on Instagram.

The company has also updated the look of avatars to resemble the facial features and appearance of users. Meta said it has made subtle adjustments to certain facial shapes and skin shaders. The company is planning to bring more customisation options to the avatar edition later this year.

Back in February, Meta announced the 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages in selected countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico back. It has also released updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger.