Instagram is reportedly rolling back many of its shopping features in a move to drive more direct ad revenue. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform's existing shopping page will eventually disappear as the company would concentrate on its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising. It is reportedly planning to pivot towards a less personalised version of the shopping page, which is internally called "Tab Lite". The new development shows how the company is moving away from some long-term projects as it turns its attention to the short-form video business.

As per a report by The Information, Instagram is looking to scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising. The staff were reportedly told about the move on Tuesday.

Instagram's current shopping page would eventually disappear from the app. The company is shifting to a simpler and less personalised version of the shopping page, internally called "Tab Lite".

Starting today, the Meta-owned company could launch a public test of its app that will introduce users to the 'Tab Lite' version of its shopping page, the report added.

Another recent report suggested that Meta is currently looking to add more paid features to its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. The social media giant is reportedly setting up a new product organisation to work on "possible paid features" and the unit is said to be led by Meta's former Head of Research, Pratiti RayChoudhury.