Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report

Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report

Instagram's current shopping page will reportedly eventually disappear from the app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 12:11 IST
Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report

Instagram reportedly planning to test a new less personalised version of its shopping page

Highlights
  • Instagram will reportedly launch a public test of new page on Wednesday
  • Meta is said to be looking to add paid features
  • Meta is reportedly focusing on short-form video business

Instagram is reportedly rolling back many of its shopping features in a move to drive more direct ad revenue. The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform's existing shopping page will eventually disappear as the company would concentrate on its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising. It is reportedly planning to pivot towards a less personalised version of the shopping page, which is internally called "Tab Lite". The new development shows how the company is moving away from some long-term projects as it turns its attention to the short-form video business.

As per a report by The Information, Instagram is looking to scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising. The staff were reportedly told about the move on Tuesday.

Instagram's current shopping page would eventually disappear from the app. The company is shifting to a simpler and less personalised version of the shopping page, internally called "Tab Lite".

Starting today, the Meta-owned company could launch a public test of its app that will introduce users to the 'Tab Lite' version of its shopping page, the report added.

Another recent report suggested that Meta is currently looking to add more paid features to its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. The social media giant is reportedly setting up a new product organisation to work on "possible paid features" and the unit is said to be led by Meta's former Head of Research, Pratiti RayChoudhury.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta Platforms, Instagram Shopping, Instagram Monetisation, Meta
Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report

Related Stories

Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  2. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  6. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  7. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  10. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  2. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula
  3. Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000 for the First Time Since July, Ether Turns Bearish Too
  4. Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report
  5. Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report
  6. Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria
  8. Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 50-Megapixel XMAGE Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now
  10. Australia’s Crypto-Based Money Laundering, Offshoring to be Tackled by New Law Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.