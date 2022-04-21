Technology News
Instagram's New Pilot Programme Aims to Remove Recent Tab From Hashtag Search Results

Instagram wants to prioritise the presentation of recent posts and reels in the main display.

By ANI | Updated: 21 April 2022 12:27 IST
Instagram is testing additional current and accurate data under the 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs in hashtags

Highlights
  • Instagram is bringing changes to hashtags on the platform
  • Instagram is testing new changes for a small group
  • It is prioritising presentation of recent posts and Reels in main display

Social media giant Instagram has announced the start of a pilot programme that will eliminate the Recent tab from the hashtag search result.

According to a report by Mashable, Instagram also claims its redesign as a basis for connecting individuals to more information about social movements involving hashtags.

The company has decided to prioritise the presentation of recent posts and Reels in the main display.

"We're experimenting with a few new ideas to make hashtags as useful as possible for people. We're testing additional current and accurate data under the 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs in hashtags for a small group, and deleting the 'Recent' tab," Instagram said in a statement obtained by the publication.

"We want to test if this lets people connect with more engaging and relevant material on hashtags while also keeping them up to date," the company added.

As per the outlet, the purpose of this experiment is to find strategies to prevent growth hackers from exploiting trends.

Further reading: Instagram, Hashtags, Reels
