Instagram has announced new features that it says will offer content creators “new ways to collaborate and create”. As per these new features, new video posts that have a duration shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Additionally, the photo and video-sharing app will get more tools for Remix, Templates for Reels, which includes picture-in-picture reaction view to add video commentary to existing reels, as well as Dual — in which users can record video from both front and back cameras at the same time.

Instagram announced in a blog post that new video posts on Instagram that have a duration of less than 15 minutes will be shared as Reels with the change set to happen in the coming weeks. “Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we're bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to your video posts, too,” the Meta-owned platform said. It is to be noted that videos posted prior to this change will be treated as videos and they will not become reels.

Currently, videos with duration under 90 seconds are shared as Reels. Instagram is also consolidating the video and Reels tab, which means that videos and Reels will be accessed under one tab.

Apart from changes to Reels, Instagram is also bringing more tools for Remix. Users can now remix public photos by choosing from different layouts including, a green screen, horizontal, or vertical split-screen to create reels. You can even choose a picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels. Additionally, users will also have an option to add their reel to the original reel so that “it plays sequentially.”

Instagram will also offer new templates that will make creating reels easy by preloading audio, clip placeholders, and adding photos or video clips. These templates can be found by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab after they are rolled out. There is also an option to record dual video, i.e. from both front and back cameras at the same time.