Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details

Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details

Instagram had recently introduced the Templates Feature for Reels to help creators use other Reels as templates.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 June 2022 14:51 IST
Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram is adding fresh sound effects to Reels

Highlights
  • Instagram Reels were 60 seconds long earlier
  • Instagram now allows creators to import audio
  • Instagram recently launched Amber Alerts

Instagram is launching new features for Reels to help creators engage with their audience better. The social media platform is increasing the duration of Reels to 90 seconds from 60 seconds. It is also making interactive stickers available for Reels that were only present in Instagram Stories earlier. Also, users can now import their own audio to Reels to add commentary and background noise. On the audio front, Reels now gets fresh sound effects like air horns, crickets, and more. Recently, Instagram had also launched Amber Alerts to help find missing children.

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram, has announced on its blog through a blog post that starting June 2, it has begun rolling out new features for its TikTok competitor, Instagram Reels, to help creators engage with their audience better.

New features for Instagram Reels

With the new updated features, Instagram is increasing the duration of the Reels to 90 second from 60 seconds. This will give creators more time to interact with their audience, shoot behind-the-scene clips, or showcase any form of creativity they wish to in the extra 30 seconds.

Reels is also getting fresh sound effects like, air horns, crickets, drums, and more, to enable creators to add emotions to their Reels. Creators can now import their own audio to Reels as well. This will help them add commentary or background noise to any video that is at least 5 seconds long on the creator's camera roll.

The social media platform is also adding interactive stickers to Reels that were already available for Instagram Stories. Creators can now add, Poll Stickers to get their audience's opinion on different topics, Quiz Stickers to test their audience, and Emoji Slider to let their audience react to the Reels.

Instagram Reels is also said to get a new templates feature that will allow creators to make Reels using another one as a template with pre-loaded audio and clip placeholders. Users only have to add and trim their video recordings.

The social media platform also recently launched the Amber Alerts feature to help find missing children. The feature was developed in collaboration with organisations like, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police, and others.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Instagram Stories, TikTok
Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers

Related Stories

Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  4. WhatsApp Testing Filter to Quickly View Unread Chats
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  7. Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager to Lead India Operations
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  9. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe
  2. Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications
  3. Elon Musk Said to Cut Tesla Staff by 10 Percent, Pause Worldwide Hiring
  4. Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details
  5. Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers
  6. Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions
  7. Twitter Search Subscribe Feature Reportedly in Testing, Will Send Notifications for Search Queries
  8. Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz India Launch Date Set for June 8, Price Teased
  9. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report
  10. WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.