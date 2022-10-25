Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram May Soon Let You Add a Song to Your Profile, Feature Reportedly Being Tested

Instagram May Soon Let You Add a Song to Your Profile, Feature Reportedly Being Tested

A similar feature was first made popular by the Myspace era in Mid 2000s.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 13:35 IST
Instagram May Soon Let You Add a Song to Your Profile, Feature Reportedly Being Tested

Photo Credit: Reuters

Currently the feature is only an internal test prototype at Instagram

Highlights
  • Internal prototype leaked by Alessandro Paluzzi
  • Instagram spokesperson confirmed internal testing of the feature
  • Similar feature was first seen on Myspace

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow its users to add a featured song to their profile page. The feature is similar to what was first seen and made popular in the Myspace era - 2005 to 2008. The song will reportedly appear on the profile page below the user's bio. Screenshots posted by the tipster also suggest that visiting users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page, but this may change as the prototype feature develops further. An Instagram spokesperson also confirmed, in a comment, that the feature is an "internal prototype" at the moment.

The feature that allows users to add a feature song to their Instagram profiles was first spotted to be in prototype testing by developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi who took to Twitter to post screenshots of the feature being put to action. However, the reported feature is not being tested externally, added an Instagram spokesperson.

According to Paluzzi, the feature in internal testing appears on the Instagram profile following the link in bio section. The developer demonstrated the feature by adding a song to his profile. As seen in the demonstration, users will be able to add the featured profile song in the edit profile section on their user profiles.

A similar feature was first made popular by Myspace, in 2006 while the social media platform still enjoyed its time, between 2005 to 2008, as the largest social networking site in the world. The feature was introduced on Myspace in June of its most notable year - 2006, where it overtook search giants Google and Yahoo! as the most visited website in the US.

However, the Myspace era began to end in 2009, when Google's advertising partnership with Myspace ended, leading to a decimation of the platform's revenue and eventual downfall to other behemoths such as Twitter, Facebook, and the likes. However, the popular feature of allowing users to add songs to their profiles did not entirely disappear from the internet. Popular dating apps like Hinge and allow users to add songs to their profiles. Yet, if the prototype feature is eventually released to users publicly, it would be the first time the feature returns to popular mainstream social media since the end of the Myspace era.

However, since the feature to add songs to a user profile isn't being externally tested, there's no guarantee that Meta-owned Instagram will make this feature public. But users can find hope in the demonstration shared by Paluzzi that showed Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" being added to his profile.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Meta
WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours-Long Outage for Users in India, Other Regions
Former OpenSea Employee Fails to Drop Indictment in NFT Insider Trading Case

Related Stories

Instagram May Soon Let You Add a Song to Your Profile, Feature Reportedly Being Tested
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  4. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  6. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  7. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  8. WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours-Long Outage in India, Other Regions
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Hint at Semi-Transparent Design
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting MIUI 13 in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Web3 Overtakes Bitcoin as Most Searched Crypto Term on Web: Google Trends
  2. macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 Released: All You Need to Know
  3. Microsoft Said to Step Up Search for Chinese Gaming Hits to Emulate Sony's Success With Genshin Impact
  4. Realme 10 Series Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Launch in November
  5. Intel's Mobileye IPO Not Capital Raise but Market Entry for Self-Driving Tech Firm, CEO Pat Gelsinger Says
  6. Apple’s App Store Said to Start Displaying More Ads From Today: Report
  7. Apple's Updated Guidelines Prohibit Use of NFTs to Gate Access to Additional Content, Features
  8. Instagram May Soon Let You Add a Song to Your Profile, Feature Reportedly Being Tested
  9. Bitcoin Hedge Appeal Increases for Investors Hit by British Pound Fiasco as Trading Volumes Skyrocket
  10. Former OpenSea Employee Fails to Drop Indictment in NFT Insider Trading Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.