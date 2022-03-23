Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Rolls Out Product Tagging Feature to Users in the US: Report

Instagram Rolls Out Product-Tagging Feature to Users in the US: Report

Product-tagging on Instagram was previously exclusive for the creator and business accounts.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 March 2022 16:00 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Product-Tagging Feature to Users in the US: Report

To tag a product on Instagram, users have to create a post

Highlights
  • Instagram is currently testing an affiliate programme
  • This will let creators earn commission through tagged products
  • The feature is expected to see a wider roll out over the next few months

Instagram has reportedly rolled out the product-tagging feature to all users in the US. The option was previously exclusive for the creator and business accounts on Instagram. The feature is expected to see a wider rollout over the next few months. Last week, Instagram had introduced a feature that allowed users to add a moderator to a live video. The photo-sharing app had also launched auto-generated captions for the videos in users' feeds earlier this month.

According to The Verge, Instagram is opening its product-tagging feature to all users in the US. Users will no longer need a creator or business account to tag products in your post. The feature is expected to start rolling out to users in other parts of the globe over the next few months.

To tag a product on Instagram, users have to create a post. After editing the content, proceed to the next page where users will be able to tag the brand of the products in their post by using the Tag people option. From here, users will reportedly be able to see Tag products where they can tap the product in their content, and then search for that brand's product to add a tag. Other users will be able to see the product tags in the post and can tap them to make a purchase.

As of now, the users don't stand to make any benefit through product-tagging. Meta spokesperson Anne Yeh told The Verge that the platform is currently testing an affiliate programme with select creators that let them earn a commission through tagged products.

Instagram announced last week that it is bringing a feature that allows users to add a moderator to a live video. With the much-awaited functionality, creators can now assign moderators during their streams. An Instagram live stream moderator will be able to report comments and remove viewers from live. They can also turn off comments for a viewer. Previously, only the user who has started the live on the social network could manage it.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned company also launched auto-generated captions for the videos in users' feeds. The automated captions on Instagram will be on by default for creators on the platform. Up until now, creators had to manually add captions to their videos — a relatively exhausting and time-consuming process. The introduction of automated captions makes the process smooth along with making Instagram more inclusive for hearing challenged users.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Product tagging, Meta
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Jio-Subsidiary Asteria Aerospace Launches Drone Software Platform SkyDeck
OECD Drafts Rules to Standardise Crypto Data Sharing Among Global Tax Authorities

Related Stories

Instagram Rolls Out Product-Tagging Feature to Users in the US: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  3. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  4. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  7. Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  9. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has So Far Blocked 320 Mobile Apps to Ensure Safe Internet for Users: Union Minister Som Prakash
  2. OECD Drafts Rules to Standardise Crypto Data Sharing Among Global Tax Authorities
  3. Instagram Rolls Out Product-Tagging Feature to Users in the US: Report
  4. Jio-Subsidiary Asteria Aerospace Launches Drone Software Platform SkyDeck
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update in Europe: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications Spotted Ahead of India Launch
  7. Gigantic Asteroid BO76 to Fly by Earth at 50,000kmph This Week: All You Need to Know
  8. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out to All Users: How to Link
  9. Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Raises $450 Million to Fund Metaverse Project
  10. Motorola 125W Charger Spotted Online, Could Debut Alongside Motorola Frontier Smartphone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.