Instagram has reportedly rolled out the product-tagging feature to all users in the US. The option was previously exclusive for the creator and business accounts on Instagram. The feature is expected to see a wider rollout over the next few months. Last week, Instagram had introduced a feature that allowed users to add a moderator to a live video. The photo-sharing app had also launched auto-generated captions for the videos in users' feeds earlier this month.

According to The Verge, Instagram is opening its product-tagging feature to all users in the US. Users will no longer need a creator or business account to tag products in your post. The feature is expected to start rolling out to users in other parts of the globe over the next few months.

To tag a product on Instagram, users have to create a post. After editing the content, proceed to the next page where users will be able to tag the brand of the products in their post by using the Tag people option. From here, users will reportedly be able to see Tag products where they can tap the product in their content, and then search for that brand's product to add a tag. Other users will be able to see the product tags in the post and can tap them to make a purchase.

As of now, the users don't stand to make any benefit through product-tagging. Meta spokesperson Anne Yeh told The Verge that the platform is currently testing an affiliate programme with select creators that let them earn a commission through tagged products.

Instagram announced last week that it is bringing a feature that allows users to add a moderator to a live video. With the much-awaited functionality, creators can now assign moderators during their streams. An Instagram live stream moderator will be able to report comments and remove viewers from live. They can also turn off comments for a viewer. Previously, only the user who has started the live on the social network could manage it.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned company also launched auto-generated captions for the videos in users' feeds. The automated captions on Instagram will be on by default for creators on the platform. Up until now, creators had to manually add captions to their videos — a relatively exhausting and time-consuming process. The introduction of automated captions makes the process smooth along with making Instagram more inclusive for hearing challenged users.