Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Enables Likes on Stories With New 'Private Story Likes' Feature

Instagram Enables Likes on Stories With New 'Private Story Likes' Feature

Private Story Likes Feature lets users like someone’s Instagram Stories without sending a DM.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 February 2022 11:10 IST
Instagram Enables Likes on Stories With New 'Private Story Likes' Feature

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new feature via a video on Twitter

Highlights
  • Instagram Stories will not have the like count
  • The likes for Stories will show up in the users’ viewer sheet
  • Instagram has added bulk delete options recently

Instagram is introducing a new way to engage with Stories. The photo and video sharing platform has added a new Private Story Likes feature that allows users to like Instagram Stories of others without sending a direct message (DM). Previously, users had only options to re-share the stories or reply to them with a comment. Also, responses shared on an Instagram Story were displayed in the DM inbox of the users. With the latest update, users can mark their likes for the Stories without cluttering their DM inbox.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday announced the rollout of Private Story Likes functionality via a video on Twitter. With the latest update, you can engage with a Story by tapping the heart icon, like a regular feed post. Tapping the like button placed between Send Message option and the paper airplane icon doesn't send a DM notification to the user. Unlike regular Instagram posts, Private Story Likes will not show a count. They will appear in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them, said Mosseri.

The latest Private Story Likes feature was unveiled as part of Instagram's efforts to improve the messaging experience on the platform. In December last year, Mosseri announced that Instagram will focus on messaging and will double down work on controls to improve transparency while listing the company's general goals for 2022.

Earlier this month, Instagram had added a set of new features to make it easier for users to remove posts, comments, and other activities from the platform. This allows users to bulk delete or archive all of their content including posts, Stories, IGTV, and Reels along with their interactions like comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc. Also, Instagram lets users filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes, and stories replies from a specific date range in the Your Activity section.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Private Story Likes, Instagram Update, Instagram Story
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo K14 Plus With Unisoc T700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Spider-Man: No Way Home Out March 23 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, YouTube Movies

Related Stories

Instagram Enables Likes on Stories With New 'Private Story Likes' Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  2. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  5. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  6. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  7. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  8. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
  9. Moto G22 Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine Creator Dr. Michiaki Takahashi Honoured With a Google Doodle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.