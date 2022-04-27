Technology News
  Instagram Tests Feature That Lets Users Pin Grid Posts on Their Profiles

Instagram Tests Feature That Lets Users Pin Grid Posts on Their Profiles

The new Instagram feature is currently under the testing phase and is available to limited users only.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 April 2022 14:41 IST


Photo Credit: Twitter/ Salman Memon

A user can pin a maximum of three posts at the top of their profile grid

Highlights
  • Instagram users can pin upto three posts at the top of their profile grid
  • Users will be able to spot light on specific elements on their profile
  • Meta spokesperson also confirmed the latest development

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users highlight their grid posts to all the profile visitors, Meta confirmed. Much like Twitter and TikTok, Instagram is also trying to provide an option to the users to pin their top posts at the begging of their profile grid. While users can currently call attention to the posts by sharing it on Stories or via Highlights, the new feature will be an addition to the grid posts. A user can pin a maximum of three posts at the top of their profile grid, while calling attention to the most important pictures or announcements.

The feature is currently in a testing phase and is available to limited users only. Twitter user Salman Memon shared a glimpse of this feature, where Instagram displays an option stating ‘Pin to your profile.' In another image, we can see three posts pinned at the top right, at the beginning of the grid, highlighting the most important ones.

The feature will definitely come out as an interesting upgrade, as users will be able to spot light on specific elements on their profile, be it a special offer, best performing post, major development in life, or the most liked image. In fact, in can be noted that Instagram has been working on this feature for quite some time, as the first tests came to light in January this year.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first shared a glimpse of the feature in testing phase in January, with an update a month later announcing the limit of pinning down three posts at max.

Meta spokesperson also confirmed the latest development in a mail to TechCrunch, where it stated, “We're testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile.” However, there is no confirmation on when the feature will roll out to all Instagram users.

This is not the only feature that is currently under testing at Instagram. The social media platform is also experimenting with removing the ‘Recent' tab in the hashtags section. The relevant content will now be visible under ‘Top' and ‘Reels' tab, as announced by the company on Twitter.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Further reading: Instagram, Test Feature, Pinned Posts

Richa Sharma

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.