Technology News
loading

Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow

Parental supervision on both Instagram and Quest will require consent from teens

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2022 10:37 IST
Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow

Photo Credit: Pexels

Parents will be able to view what accounts their children follow on Instagram with the parental controls

Highlights
  • Instagram will introduce new supervision tools in the US
  • Meta will also launch a dashboard to monitor Quest headset acess
  • The Instagram supervision tools will roll out globally later this year

Facebook owner Meta will allow parents to track how much time their children are spending on Instagram and will soon roll out parental supervision features on Quest virtual reality headsets, the company said on Wednesday. The new parental controls are part of Meta's promise to protect children using its social media apps, after a whistleblower leaked internal documents that showed the company was aware that Instagram caused body image problems for some teenage girls.

The uproar resulting from the leaked documents led to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, testifying before Congress in December, where he was grilled about children's safety online.

The Instagram supervision tools will be available in the US beginning Wednesday and will roll out globally over the coming months, Meta said.

Parents will be able to view what accounts their children follow and can set time limits for how long their kids spend on the app.

In May, Meta will launch a dashboard that includes supervision tools for its Quest headsets and will automatically block teens from downloading age-inappropriate apps on Quest.

Parental supervision on both Instagram and Quest will require consent from teens, Meta said in a blog post.

The company added it plans to eventually allow parents to oversee their kids' activities across all of Meta's services from one central place.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Quest, Facebook
Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study
Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  7. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
  8. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera Launched, an AI-Powered Webcam for the Surface Hub 2
  2. Netflix Testing Account Sharing Outside Household at Extra Cost
  3. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
  5. Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow
  7. Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study
  8. LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP5, and Tone Free FP3 TWS Earbuds With ANC, UV Charging Case Debut in India
  9. BSNL Rs. 797 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Up to 395 Days Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.