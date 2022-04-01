Technology News
Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews

Instagram users can now respond to new messages while browsing through feeds.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 April 2022 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

By tapping and holding the share button, users can reshare posts to up to four contacts

Highlights
  • Instagram users can message friends without notifying them
  • The company says its new features will be available in select countries
  • Instagram has added polls within the group chats

Instagram is bringing several new features to improve the messaging experience of users. The photo and video sharing platform has added the ability to reply to messages while browsing, and has introduced the option to send a message silently. Instagram has also integrated with music streaming platforms to allow users to share 30-second long song previews in chat. Furthermore, you can quickly reshare posts to friends by tapping and holding the share button. With the latest update, Instagram will show contacts who are available online on the top of the inbox. There are also new features for customisations as well as options to conduct polls in group chats.

Meta on Thursday announced the addition of the new messaging features on Instagram via a blog post. With the latest update, Instagram users can reply to messages without navigating to the inbox while browsing through the feeds. It is also adding a new quick send option that allows users to quickly reshare a post to friends with just a long tap on the share button. Besides, Instagram has added new online indicators in the DM (direct message) panel to display which of your contacts are currently online.

Instagram is adding new features to customise messaging threads as well. These include new chat themes, silent messages, and polls within group chats. The social media platform has joined hands with Apple Music and Amazon Music to allow users to share 30-second long song previews in chats. The receiver can listen to the audio directly from the chat window. This feature will soon get support for Spotify, Meta said.

The silent messages functionality, which was announced recently on Facebook Messenger, is also available now on Instagram. This will allow you to send a message without notifying other recipients. Furthermore, there is a new ‘lo-fi' chat theme as well. Furthermore, Instagram has added support to create polls directly in group chats.

Currently, Instagram is rolling out most of the new features in “select countries”, but they are expected to reach a global audience later.

The new developments are part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to enhance user communication on the platform. In December last year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the company will focus on messaging and will double down on controls to improve transparency while listing the company's general goals for 2022.

