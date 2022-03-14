Instagram is bringing a new feature that allows users to add a moderator to a live video. With the much-awaited functionality, creators can assign moderators during their streams. An Instagram live stream moderator will be able to report comments and remove viewers from live. They can also turn off comments for a viewer. Previously, only the user who has started the live on the social network could manage it.

Instagram announced the addition of a new Live Moderator feature via Twitter. The latest option will enable users to assign a moderator within a stream. Creators can add a moderator during a live stream by tapping the three dots in the comment bar. These moderators can be chosen from the list of suggested accounts, or by searching a particular account in the search bar. As mentioned, the selected moderator would be able to help the live host manage the comments. The moderator can report and remove comments and viewers from the stream.

Instagram has been testing this feature since November last year. Earlier, a noted developer had suggested that Instagram is working on a feature that allows creators to add a moderator when they do live videos. The photo-sharing platform owned by Meta (formerly Facebook) has recently added a bunch of new features focussing on videos. Last month, Meta launched Reels on the company's Facebook app in over 150 countries.

Aimed at giving users more control over how they interact with social media, Instagram recently started rolling out the ‘Take A Break' feature to users globally. Further, it made changes to daily time limit settings and added 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours, and three hours options for users. Similarly, in order to give users more control over their Instagram account, the social media company has rolled out the ‘Take A Break' feature to users globally.