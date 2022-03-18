Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Suspends Kanye West’s Account for 24 Hours Over Racial Slur Against Trevor Noah

Instagram Suspends Kanye West’s Account for 24 Hours Over Racial Slur Against Trevor Noah

Kanye’s account was suspended for violating Meta’s policies “on hate speech, bullying, and harassment."

By ANI | Updated: 18 March 2022 09:55 IST
Instagram Suspends Kanye West’s Account for 24 Hours Over Racial Slur Against Trevor Noah

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Kanye West

Kanye recently directed a racial slur at 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post

Highlights
  • Old posts are not available on Kanye's account now
  • The company said its policies on harassment had been violated
  • West has also used Instagram frequently to discuss his custody troubles

Rapper Kanye West won't be able to post anything on Instagram for 24 hours. As per Variety, Kanye has been suspended from the social media application for a day for violating the platform's harassment policy.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the platform has deleted content posted by Kanye for "violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment."

Now, he can't post, comment, and send DMs for a 24-hour period.

A day ago, Kanye directed a racial slur at 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, on his show Tuesday night.

Not only this, but West has also used the medium frequently to discuss his custody troubles, posting several videos alleging that Kardashian is keeping him from seeing his children when he would like to.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Kanye West
Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Elon Musk’s ‘Combat Challenge’ to Vladimir Putin Prompts Mockery in Russia

Related Stories

Instagram Suspends Kanye West’s Account for 24 Hours Over Racial Slur Against Trevor Noah
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  3. NPCI Set to Launch UPI Lite to Enable Small-Value Transactions Offline
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  6. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  2. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  3. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  4. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Max 100-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. PayPal Expands Payment Services to Help Ukrainian Citizens, Refugees
  8. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  9. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  10. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.