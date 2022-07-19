Technology News
  • Instagram Introduces Feature to Allow Users to Shop Directly in Chats

Instagram Introduces Feature to Allow Users to Shop Directly in Chats

Instagram furthers pushed Meta's effort to expand its e-commerce offerings through the feature.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2022 00:14 IST
Instagram Introduces Feature to Allow Users to Shop Directly in Chats

Photo Credit: Meta

Instagram is getting a payment feature

Highlights
  • Instagram is getting a payment feature
  • It will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages
  • Users will be able to make purchases through this feature on Instagram

Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.

According to the blog post, users will be able to make purchases with a qualified small business on Instagram without leaving the chat. Earlier, users had to exit the post, and send a message to the business to the chats to enquire about a product for purchasing. Now, users can directly chat about customizations and place order right in the chat.

Moreover, it will also be easy to track the order on the same chat thread and ask the business any follow-up questions. To add, one can also use Meta Pay to complete financial transaction for their purchases. As claimed by Meta, the payments will be securely processed, and purchases will be protected.

The feature furthers Meta's push to expand its e-commerce offerings.

Earlier in 2020, the social media giant launched Shops as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram.

The company also encouraged businesses to set up their digital storefront at Shops on Instagram and Facebook.

Last week, Instagram announced new features aimed at creators as part of the company's attempts to make the social media platform “the best online space for creators to make a living.” The company has introduced subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and a subscriber home. Under the subscriber home tab, users will be able to filter out posts that are only available to them. Back in January, the company had announced the first version of its subscriptions feature for creators in the US. The company was also found testing the features in India in the same month.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, announced in a video post on the social media platform that the company is now introducing more subscription features to Instagram. The subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and subscriber home features will allow creators on the platform to have a steady and sustainable income, according to Mosseri.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
