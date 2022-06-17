Technology News
Instagram Testing Full-Screen Feed, Will be Available to Users Soon: Mark Zuckerberg

The new full-screen feed on Instagram will make it easier for users to view content without any distractions.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 17 June 2022 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

The full-screen version of the Instagram feed is currently under testing

Highlights
  • Instagram confirmed testing a full-screen feed via a Tweet
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a preview of the feature
  • The full-screen feed seems to tweak shortcuts for accessing inbox

Instagram is testing out a new full-screen feed on its photo and video sharing app. The social media platform has confirmed the same via a Tweet. CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has also shared a preview of the full-screen feed testing on his Instagram story, citing that the ‘photos are still an important part of Instagram'. Moreover, this new look of the Instagram feed will more likely look like what's said to come on TikTok. The full-screen version of the Instagram feed will be available to all users soon.

Instagram has announced the testing version of the full-screen feed on the platform via a Tweet. On the other hand, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared a preview of the full-screen feed on his Instagram story. The upcoming full-screen version of the feed is currently under testing and is likely to be made widely accessible soon to the users, according to the company.

The new look also seems to tweak the shortcuts for accessing the messages inbox and creating new posts on the platform. This new look of the social media platform is said to be similar to what TikTok Clear mode, which was reported to be in testing earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Instagram users were recently affected by an issue on the app that repeatedly showed older stories shared by people they are following, even after viewing them. The platform was affected by a bug that cause the app to show previously shared stories instead of immediately displaying the latest ones, according to user reports. The bug was affecting users on the Instagram app for Android and iOS. Users were reporting that they were forced to watch stories that they have already viewed.

Luckily, the company released an update aimed at fixing the repeating stories bug on its iOS app. The new update — v239.1, reportedly resolved the said bug.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Instagram, Full Screen Feed, Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Rebuking Musk: Report

Comment
Comment
 
 

