Instagram is testing out a new full-screen feed on its photo and video sharing app. The social media platform has confirmed the same via a Tweet. CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has also shared a preview of the full-screen feed testing on his Instagram story, citing that the ‘photos are still an important part of Instagram'. Moreover, this new look of the Instagram feed will more likely look like what's said to come on TikTok. The full-screen version of the Instagram feed will be available to all users soon.

The new look also seems to tweak the shortcuts for accessing the messages inbox and creating new posts on the platform. This new look of the social media platform is said to be similar to what TikTok Clear mode, which was reported to be in testing earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Instagram users were recently affected by an issue on the app that repeatedly showed older stories shared by people they are following, even after viewing them. The platform was affected by a bug that cause the app to show previously shared stories instead of immediately displaying the latest ones, according to user reports. The bug was affecting users on the Instagram app for Android and iOS. Users were reporting that they were forced to watch stories that they have already viewed.

Luckily, the company released an update aimed at fixing the repeating stories bug on its iOS app. The new update — v239.1, reportedly resolved the said bug.