Instagram has announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is going to allow creators to receive credit for their work. The Enhanced Tags feature was launched for Instagram Feed in March, but now the social media platform has rolled out the same feature to Reels as well. Previously, users found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions or photos on the platform, but now they can directly give credits by tagging them in Reels also, as per the company.

"Enhanced tags allow a creator's self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag so that people can share and view a creator's specific contribution to a photo or video post. And as Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, we're excited to expand enhanced tags to Reels. Simply put—if you're a makeup artist, songwriter or another significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post or Reel," Instagram explained in an Instagram post.

How to use the Enhanced Tags feature on Reels To use the new Enhanced Tags on reels, follow the instructions below; BYAC’s Insta Handle Hacked, NFTs Worth Millions Stolen Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner. Create a new Post and tap Next. Make any creative edits and then tap Next. After writing a caption, tap Tag People. Select Add Tag and search and select your contributors. Tap Show Profile Category to display the creator category. Tap Done.

And finally, once the user has added additional tags and details, they can tap Share.

"Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate. Until now, the Instagram community has come together to support creators and has found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos, so we're now bringing this feature to our product," Instagram added.

Moreover, Instagram is reportedly testing out a new feature called Templates for Reels, which provides creators with the option to make reels by borrowing formats from other videos available on the platform. Using this feature, the user can easily borrow the format of another reel and replace the videos with their own content.