loading
Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10

Instagram earlier had 10 and 15 minutes as options, too.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 February 2022 13:09 IST
Instagram introduced Your Activity feature in 2018

Highlights
  • Instagram's new Take A Break feature includes 10-minute intervals
  • Five daily time limit options are available on the app now
  • Instagram’s Take a Break feature is now available on iOS

Instagram in 2018 introduced ‘Your Activity' feature that tracks how much time users spend on the app. In a new development, the photo- and video-sharing platform is tweaking the ‘daily time limit' options it had introduced with the feature. Users were earlier able to select a time limit as low as 10 minutes per day on the app. The latest update brings that minimum to 30 minutes. Changes to daily time limit settings come a few days after Instagram released its 'Take a Break' feature, which is designed to help users to take intervals between spending time on the app.

The daily time limit options now available on Instagram are 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours, and three hours. Earlier, users were allowed to choose 10 minutes and 15 minutes as time limit options for restricting their daily access to the app. The change in Instagram settings was first spotted by TechCrunch. According to the report, the social media platform is alerting users with popups that appear on top of their feeds following the new app update, asking them to update the daily time limit option. The report further states that the new changes in settings were made post the announcement of Meta's Q4 2021 earnings.

Instagram on Tuesday confirmed the changes in the settings via Twitter. "We changed the ‘daily limit' options to avoid sending people multiple notifications at the same time", said the company. Instagram adds that the new feature ‘Take A Break' shows full-screen reminders to leave the app and includes 10-minute intervals.

Aimed at giving users more control over how they interact with social media, Instagram recently started rolling out the ‘Take A Break' feature to users globally. It allows them to set reminders to take a break from scrolling after a certain amount of time. The optional feature lets users choose from 10-minute, 20-minute, or 30-minute intervals to be reminded to take a break from the app. It is now available on Instagram for iOS.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
