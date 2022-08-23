Instagram could soon allow users to share their unfiltered photos with their friends. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is reportedly working on a new feature called "Candid Challenges". The upcoming feature for Instagram was first spotted by a notable developer on Twitter. According to him, the feature is in the testing phase and the users participating in the Candid Challenges will see a notification at a different time each day to snap a photo in two minutes. This functionality is quite similar to BeReal.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on Twitter has suggested that Instagram is working on a new Candid Challenges feature that allows creators to share a selfie every day at a random time.

The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that Instagram will notify users participating in the challenge to capture and share a photo in 2 minutes everyday at different times.

The functionality uses Instagram's dual camera capability to capture a photo with the front and rear lenses simultaneously. As per a report by Bloomberg, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed that the tool is an “internal prototype” that is “not testing externally.”

The upcoming feature is similar to BeReal. The popular app sends a Time to BeReal alert to all users at different times informing them that it's “time to post a picture of them and their surroundings.