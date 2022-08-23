Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Reportedly Testing BeReal Like Candid Challenges Feature

Instagram Reportedly Testing BeReal-Like Candid Challenges Feature

Instagram's Candid Challenges functionality may use the dual camera capability.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 August 2022 15:23 IST
Instagram Reportedly Testing BeReal-Like Candid Challenges Feature

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Instagram

With dual camera capability users can capture a photo with the front and rear lenses at the same time

Instagram could soon allow users to share their unfiltered photos with their friends. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is reportedly working on a new feature called "Candid Challenges". The upcoming feature for Instagram was first spotted by a notable developer on Twitter. According to him, the feature is in the testing phase and the users participating in the Candid Challenges will see a notification at a different time each day to snap a photo in two minutes. This functionality is quite similar to BeReal.

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on Twitter has suggested that Instagram is working on a new Candid Challenges feature that allows creators to share a selfie every day at a random time.

The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows that Instagram will notify users participating in the challenge to capture and share a photo in 2 minutes everyday at different times.

The functionality uses Instagram's dual camera capability to capture a photo with the front and rear lenses simultaneously. As per a report by Bloomberg, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed that the tool is an “internal prototype” that is “not testing externally.”

The upcoming feature is similar to BeReal. The popular app sends a Time to BeReal alert to all users at different times informing them that it's “time to post a picture of them and their surroundings.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Update, Instagram, Instagram Features, Instagram Candid Challenge, IG Candid Challenge, BeReal
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Xperia 5 IV Visits US FCC Database; Could Feature a Smaller Display Than Predecessor: Report
MacBook Pro’s 14-Inch, 16-Inch Models Tipped to Enter Production in 4Q22, May Get 5nm Chip: Report

Related Stories

Instagram Reportedly Testing BeReal-Like Candid Challenges Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Price, Availability Confirmed
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million
  2. The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
  3. PayPal Joins TRUST Network to Stay Compliant With FinCEN 'Travel Rule'
  4. MacBook Pro’s 14-Inch, 16-Inch Models Tipped to Enter Production in 4Q22, May Get 5nm Chip: Report
  5. Instagram Reportedly Testing BeReal-Like Candid Challenges Feature
  6. Sony Xperia 5 IV Visits US FCC Database; Could Feature a Smaller Display Than Predecessor: Report
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Moves from Aspyr to Saber Interactive: Report
  8. Poco M5 to Launch in India in Early-September; Price, Specifications Leaked: Report
  9. Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Fires 80 Percent of Its Employees to Cut Expenses
  10. ‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.