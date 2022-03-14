Technology News
  Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders

Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders

Meta that owns both Instagram and Facebook had allowed Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders".

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2022 09:54 IST
Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders

The message to Instagram users from the regulator Roskomnadzor described the decision

Highlights
  • Temporary change in Meta's hate speech policy applied only to Ukraine
  • The decision was greeted with outrage in Russia
  • The block will affect 80 million users

Instagram users in Russia have been notified that the service will cease from midnight on Sunday after its owner Meta Platforms said last week it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders".

An email message from the state communications regulator told people to move their photos and videos from Instagram before it was shut down, and encouraged them to switch to Russia's own "competitive Internet platforms".

Meta, which also owns Facebook, said on Friday that the temporary change in its hate speech policy applied only to Ukraine, in the wake of Russia's February 24 invasion.

The company said it would be wrong to prevent Ukrainians from "expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces".

The decision was greeted with outrage in Russia, where authorities have opened a criminal investigation against Meta and prosecutors on Friday asked a court to designate the US tech giant as an "extremist organisation".

The head of Instagram has said the block will affect 80 million users. Russia has already banned Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

The message to Instagram users from the regulator Roskomnadzor described the decision to allow calls for violence against Russians as a breach of international law.

"We need to ensure the psychological health of citizens, especially children and adolescents, to protect them from harassment and insults online," it said, explaining the decision to close down the platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders
