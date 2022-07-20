Instagram is adding a new map feature, which supposedly looks like a Google-inspired one, but with some modification. Instagram's parent company Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Instagram Stories to reveal the new searchable map on the platform. The post shows that the new feature will let users discover popular local businesses near them and can also apply filters by categories. The updated function also allows users to look for restaurants, attractions and other hot spots by tapping location tags in posts on the Feed or through Stories.

The map on Instagram will now support hashtag searches and lets users explore by tapping tagged locations in the feed or Stories. It also allows them to save their searches in a collection and share locations with their friends on the platform.

At the same time, users can also type the name of a city or neighbourhood directly into the Explore page and see results on the map. Moreover, the location stickers on posts and Stories of Instagram users will add the content to make the search results visible to others on the platform. However, others will be able to view it as long as the location-sharing Instagram profile is public.

Besides this, Instagram recently introduced a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages. Through the new feature, users will be allowed to make purchases with various qualified small business on the social media platform without leaving the chat.