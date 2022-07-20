Technology News

Instagram Makes It Easy for Users to Search Locations With Its New Map Feature

The new update of the Instagram map allows users to look for restaurants and other hot spots from posts directly in the app.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 July 2022 23:04 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

The map on Instagram will now support hashtag searches

Highlights
  • Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature through a post on Stories
  • The map feature allows users to discover tagged locations near them
  • Instagram map lets users filter search by categories 

Instagram is adding a new map feature, which supposedly looks like a Google-inspired one, but with some modification. Instagram's parent company Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Instagram Stories to reveal the new searchable map on the platform. The post shows that the new feature will let users discover popular local businesses near them and can also apply filters by categories. The updated function also allows users to look for restaurants, attractions and other hot spots by tapping location tags in posts on the Feed or through Stories.

According to an update shared by the CEO of Instagram parent company Meta on his post on Instagram Stories, the photo-video sharing social media platform is introducing a new searchable Map feature, which will now allow users to look for restaurants and other hot spots more conveniently. The upgradation, on the other hand, supposedly looks like the Google-inspired Maps. Users will be able to discover popular businesses around them and can also apply filters in different categories, as mentioned above.

The map on Instagram will now support hashtag searches and lets users explore by tapping tagged locations in the feed or Stories. It also allows them to save their searches in a collection and share locations with their friends on the platform.

At the same time, users can also type the name of a city or neighbourhood directly into the Explore page and see results on the map. Moreover, the location stickers on posts and Stories of Instagram users will add the content to make the search results visible to others on the platform. However, others will be able to view it as long as the location-sharing Instagram profile is public.

Besides this, Instagram recently introduced a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages. Through the new feature, users will be allowed to make purchases with various qualified small business on the social media platform without leaving the chat.

Further reading: Instagram, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, Google Maps
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.