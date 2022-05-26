Technology News
  Instagram Announces '1 Minute Music' Tracks For Reels, Stories in India

Instagram Announces '1 Minute Music' Tracks For Reels, Stories in India

Instagram '1 Minute Music' includes musical tracks from over 200 Indian musicians.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 26 May 2022 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram's '1 Minute Music' feature comprises tracks and videos of Indian artists

Highlights
  • Instagram's '1 Minute Music' tracks available for Reels and Stories
  • It is accessible within the Reels audio gallery
  • The Instagram feature is already live on Instagram with some tracks

Instagram on Thursday announced '1 Minute Music' tracks that bring a collection of songs and videos that can be used in making Reels and Stories on the platform. The Meta-owned app has claimed that this latest '1 Minute Music' track collection comprises music from over 200 Indian musicians, including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth, and GV Prakaash Kumar. The music collection is going to make Instagram content more entertaining and will inspire other artists to release their 1-minute music videos on the platform, according to the company.

Meta-owned Instagram claims that '1 Minute Music' also accompanies music videos along with the tracks, which too will be available on the platform. Meanwhile, some musical tracks from Indian artists like Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B, and Gurnazar Chattha have already gone live in the last 10 days on the online photo-video sharing platform.

"Believe", a company that looks after the music distribution and artist services, has partnered with Instagram to make the special collection available to users, as per the company.

Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe, India said, “Reels is a core part of our plans, as we look to engage audiences for our artists, and immerse their songs in pop culture. I'm glad Instagram's seeing this artist's behaviour and innovating with #1MinMusic, which is a very relevant, new-age genre of music today. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video. We're glad to have worked with Instagram on this.”

'1 Minute Music' availability

Instagram users will be able to find this '1 Minute Music' feature within the Reels' audio gallery. Otherwise, they can also give a look at this feature over here.

Speaking on the occasion, Paras Sharma, Director, ​​Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, "Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With '1 Minute Music', we're now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We're also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music and create their own videos, all on Reels."

Last month, Instagram also announced new Enhanced Tags for Reels, which makes it easier for creators to get credit for their work.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Instagram, ‘1 Minute Music’, Meta
