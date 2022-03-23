Technology News
India Has So Far Blocked 320 Mobile Apps to Ensure Safe Internet for Users: Union Minister Som Prakash

In February, 49 apps were re-blocked after they were found to have been relaunched after rebranding of earlier blocked apps.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 March 2022 16:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Árpád Czapp

Ministries of central, state governments have been requested to integrate approval processes with NSWS

Highlights
  • India has received only $2.45 billion FDI from China till December 2021
  • Prakash said 146 central approvals across 21 ministries are enabled
  • Know Your Approvals module has details of over 3,400 approvals

The government has so far blocked 320 mobile applications under a provision of the Information Technology (IT) Act to ensure a safe, trustworthy and accountable internet for all its users, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash also said that these mobile applications were blocked in the interest of sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of the state.

In February, 49 apps were re-blocked after they were found to have been re-launched after rebranding of earlier blocked apps, he said.

"In line with the objective to ensure a safe, trustworthy and accountable internet for all its users, the government has so far blocked 320 mobile applications under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000," Parkash said.

In another written reply, he said India has received only $2.45 billion (roughly Rs. 18,701 crore) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China during April 2000 to December 2021.

"China stands at 20th position with only 0.43 percent share ($2.45 billion) in total FDI equity inflow reported in India during the period of April 2000 to December, 2021," he added.

In a separate reply, the minister said that according to the government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ministry of Home Affairs, industrial investment proposals worth about Rs 50,000 crore have been received by them.

Replying to another question, he said currently 146 central approvals across 21 ministries/departments are enabled to be applied through the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal.

"14 states'/UTs' single window systems have been linked with the NSWS portal, thereby providing access to approvals of these states/UTs to be applied through a single login ID," he said.

All ministries and departments of the central government and states concerned have been requested to integrate their approval processes with the NSWS.

"Currently, the KYA (Know Your Approvals) module has details of over 3,400 approvals across 32 ministries/departments and 16 states/UTs," Parkash said

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Som Prakash, IT Act, Information Technology Act, NSWS, National Single Window System, FDI, Foreign Direct Investment
OECD Drafts Rules to Standardise Crypto Data Sharing Among Global Tax Authorities
