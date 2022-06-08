Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Said to Be Working on New Platform to Track Criminals, Anti Social Elements

Government Said to Be Working on New Platform to Track Criminals, Anti-Social Elements

NSA Ajit Doval, IB Director Arvinda Kumar and other top officials of security agencies attended the meeting.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 June 2022 18:37 IST
Government Said to Be Working on New Platform to Track Criminals, Anti-Social Elements

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Shahnoor Habib Munmun

The concept of adopting future technologies was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last November

Highlights
  • A new platform will provide agencies with details of crimes and criminals
  • The Intelligence Bureau will be the nodal agency for the platform
  • The government already has a dedicated platform for FIR registration

Security and intelligence agencies will soon be provided with a new platform which is technologically advanced, secure, and helpful in dealing with new age criminals and anti-social elements, officials said Wednesday. The new platform will have information about crimes and criminals and can be accessed by police stations and different investigating agencies across the country on real-time basis with the Intelligence Bureau playing the role of the nodal agency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took stock of the progress of work on the project at a high-level meeting of the empowered steering group of police technology, a home ministry official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar and other top officials of security agencies attended the meeting.

The concept of adopting future technologies was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the DGPs conference held in Lucknow last November.

In that meeting, a high-powered police technology mission was constituted under the chairmanship of the home minister.

The prime minister had favoured analysis of police-related incidents and to develop case studies to make an institutionalised learning mechanism and suggested interoperable technologies that could benefit police forces in India.

Tuesday's meeting was also attended by DRDO chairperson G Satheesh Reddy, NTRO chairman Anil Dhasmana, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, BSF Director General Pankaj Singh, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana among others, another official said.

The central government already has a dedicated platform for registration of all FIRs. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) has been implemented in all 16,347 police stations in the country. Officials said 100 per cent FIRs are being registered by 99 per cent of police stations.

Besides, the home ministry has a National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO) where details of more than 10.69 lakh sexual offenders in the country and their profiles are available to the law enforcement agencies on real time to probe new offences.

The government has already prepared the NATGRID, which is having data related to all immigration entry and exit, banking and financial transactions, credit card purchases, telecom, individual tax payers, air flyers, train travellers besides others to generate intelligence inputs.

In the first phase, 10 users agencies and 21 service providers are being connected with the NATGRID.

The 10 agencies which will be able to access the NATGRID data on real time basis are: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), Directorate General of Central Excise and Intelligence (DGCEI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Initially, no state agencies will be given direct access to the NATGRID data.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intelligence, Crime, Intelligence Agencies
Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash
Bullet Train Trailer: Funny Brad Pitt Has to Go Through Master Assassins

Related Stories

Government Said to Be Working on New Platform to Track Criminals, Anti-Social Elements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Possess 90 Percent of Total Supply in Profit: Glassnode
  2. Snapchat's AR Camera Reaching Short-Video App MX TakaTak
  3. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With Under Display Camera Launched Globally, Sale Starts June 21
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Protective Case Spotted On Youpin Platform: Report
  5. EU Unclear on Ban of Cloud Services in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine, Amends Latest Sanction Package
  6. Solar Pixels Abundant On Earth Found To Produce Hydrogen For Weeks, Says Study
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  8. Spotify to Hold First Investor Meeting Since 2018 to Hype Wall Street's Enthusiasm Amid Slowing Economy
  9. TikTok Avatars Launched Globally, Will Mimic Users Gestures, Movements
  10. Mysterious Radio Structures Erupting From Black Hole Discovered in Massive Galaxy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.