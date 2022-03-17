Technology News
Holi 2022: Snapchat Launches Special Filters to Celebrate Festival

Community Lenses are all set to be featured on Snapchat Maps in India.

By ANI | Updated: 17 March 2022 15:45 IST
Holi 2022: Snapchat Launches Special Filters to Celebrate Festival

Snapchat's Holi lenses will also be available on Samsung Fun Mode and Google Camera Go

Highlights
  • Snapchat has added Holi themed AR Lenses and Gulaal Bitmoji to the app
  • The service has also announced curated Holi playlists
  • Snapchat has also introduced a fun 'Holi Beard' lens

Snapchat will add special Holi themed AR Lenses, Gulaal Bitmoji, curated Holi playlists, Holi themed content and more to the app to celebrate the festival of Holi. Users will be able to add specific location-based filters to photos (geofilters) from across 500 different locations and 32 different cities in India. Further, Holi stickers and Bitmojis will be added.

Snapchat has also introduced a fun 'Holi Beard' lens and a lens to wish Holi in different languages that users can engage with and celebrate. Beyond the Snapchat app, these Lenses will also be available on partner devices like Samsung Fun Mode and Google Camera Go.

In a first-ever, Community Lenses are all set to be featured on Snapchat Maps in India. Snapchatters will be able to activate these Holi special Lenses created by the Snapchat Lens Network community members on Snap Maps directly.

For those who are looking for Holi specific entertainment options, festival-themed content will also be made available across Discover and Spotlight platforms.

Speaking on these Holi special features, Durgesh Kaushik, Director of India and South Asia Market Development at Snapchat, said, "Snapchatters are constantly seeking unique and fun ways to celebrate occasions with their friends and family. Our AR tech capabilities have been our forte and we've successfully paired this with our localization efforts in India. It is no wonder then that last year, a huge number of Snapchatters were reached with our special Holi AR Lenses."

Additionally, special lenses have been introduced along with a dedicated Holi song for users to incorporate in their Spotlight videos.

Users can also use the Holi AR Lenses on 'Snap Camera', the desktop application, to add a Holi twist to their virtual look.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
