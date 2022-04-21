Technology News
  • HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System

HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System

HealthifyPro comes integrated with features including a biosensor system, a smart scale, and health coaches among others.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 April 2022 19:03 IST
HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System

Photo Credit: HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe’s coaches will work with the clients to create a personalised diet plan

Highlights
  • HealthyfyPro plan comes with a number of sensors and body monitors
  • HealthifyPro offers cross platform integration
  • HealthyPro plan is still in its beta testing stage

HealthifyMe has launched HealthifyPro — the company's flagship fitness plan. HealthifyPro comes with a number of features to track the users' health including a biosensor system (BIOS), a smart scale, health coaches, HealthifyMe's AI assistant, and a metabolic panel among others. The plan offers cross platform integration to its users. Only the beta version of HealthifyPro is currently available. Interested users can request access to the HealthifyPro Beta. The Indian company said that the plan will see a wider rollout in the coming months. HealthifyMe had announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot earlier this year.

The HealthifyPro plan comes with a number of sensors and body monitors, including BIOS (a biosensor system with a Continuous Glucose Monitor) and a smart scale. The smart scale helps users to gain a better understanding of the their body composition metrics including their weight, fat percentage, mass among other data. The metabolic panel offered with the HealthifyPro plan is based on a blood test which can measure more than 80 parameters. The company says that it will combine the data of glucose patterns with the users' food intake and other fitness patterns to create a customised plan for each user.

HealthifyMe's coaches will then work with the clients to create a personalised diet and fitness plans for them to reach their health goals. BIOS also comes with other integrations like steps, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. The HealthifyPro also offers cross platform integration from apps including Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit among other devices.

The HealthyPro plan is still in its beta testing stage. Users interested in trying out the beta can submit a request via healthifyme.com or via the Healthifyme app.

HealthifyMe had announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in January. The company's VaccinateMe platform was updated with a new feature to calculate the estimated eligibility date for users for booster (or precautionary) doses of the vaccine, based on their age bracket.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System
