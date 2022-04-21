HealthifyMe has launched HealthifyPro — the company's flagship fitness plan. HealthifyPro comes with a number of features to track the users' health including a biosensor system (BIOS), a smart scale, health coaches, HealthifyMe's AI assistant, and a metabolic panel among others. The plan offers cross platform integration to its users. Only the beta version of HealthifyPro is currently available. Interested users can request access to the HealthifyPro Beta. The Indian company said that the plan will see a wider rollout in the coming months. HealthifyMe had announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot earlier this year.

The HealthifyPro plan comes with a number of sensors and body monitors, including BIOS (a biosensor system with a Continuous Glucose Monitor) and a smart scale. The smart scale helps users to gain a better understanding of the their body composition metrics including their weight, fat percentage, mass among other data. The metabolic panel offered with the HealthifyPro plan is based on a blood test which can measure more than 80 parameters. The company says that it will combine the data of glucose patterns with the users' food intake and other fitness patterns to create a customised plan for each user.

HealthifyMe's coaches will then work with the clients to create a personalised diet and fitness plans for them to reach their health goals. BIOS also comes with other integrations like steps, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. The HealthifyPro also offers cross platform integration from apps including Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit among other devices.

The HealthyPro plan is still in its beta testing stage. Users interested in trying out the beta can submit a request via healthifyme.com or via the Healthifyme app.

HealthifyMe had announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in January. The company's VaccinateMe platform was updated with a new feature to calculate the estimated eligibility date for users for booster (or precautionary) doses of the vaccine, based on their age bracket.