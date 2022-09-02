Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1

Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1

Google Takeout can be used to download data from Hangouts before January 1, 2023.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 September 2022 19:09 IST
Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1

Photo Credit: Google

Hangouts data will be accessible until November 1

Highlights
  • Google advises against deleting chats in Hangouts
  • Google says users can opt to not use Google Chat
  • Hangout apps have been delisted from Google Play and the App Store

Google Hangouts has already been discontinued and is being replaced by Google Chat, the company's latest messaging service for users and businesses. The app was removed from both the Google Play store and the App Store earlier this year. Now Google has announced that Hangouts on the web will be upgraded to Google Chat as the final step in completely replacing Google Hangouts — the messaging service that debuted in 2013 as a Google+ feature — with Google Chat, the default messaging app for Google Workspace users. The transition will begin from November 1, according to the company.

Gadgets 360 received an email from the Google Apps Team announcing the upcoming upgrade from Hangouts on the web to Chat on the web. “We are emailing you because some of your conversations or portions of conversations won't automatically migrate from Hangouts to Chat,” the email read. You can check your inbox for communication from Google. The company suggests that if you wish to keep your Hangouts conversations, you must “use Google Takeout and easily download your data before January 1, 2023 when Hangouts data will be deleted.”

The Hangouts on the web and conversations on the platform will remain accessible in Hangouts until November 1, 2022. If you delete conversations from Google Hangouts, the corresponding content in Google Chat may also get deleted, “so don't delete any conversations you wish to keep.” If you don't want to move to Chat, you can stop using it at any time. “You can also delete conversations in Chat or delete your Google account entirely” but that will also delete all the data content in that account.

Google says that Google Chat “offers closer integration with other Google Workspace products as well as modern features” and that's why it is migrating to Chat. The modern features on Google Chat include gif picker and Spaces, which is a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration -- just like on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Google delisted the Hangouts app from the Google Play store as well as Apple's App Store in a move to prevent new users from downloading the discontinued chat app on iOS and Android devices. Google Hangouts moving to Google Chat was reported back in November 2018. The company began transitioning Workspace users from Hangouts to Meet in October 2020.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Hangouts on the Web, Chat on the Web
Pixel 7 to Be Made in Vietnam as Google Begins Moving Flagship Production Out of China: Report

Related Stories

Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Wear OS 3 Watches: Reports
  7. Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Image Leaks, 200-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
  2. Pixel 7 to Be Made in Vietnam as Google Begins Moving Flagship Production Out of China: Report
  3. Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  4. Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Launch Set for November 1: Report
  5. Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
  6. Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details
  7. Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be “The Lightest Poco Ever”
  8. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Smartwatches With Over 150 Sports Modes, GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week
  10. Cross-Chain Bridges: What Are These and How Do They Work?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.