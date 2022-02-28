Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands

Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands

The commission said there was agreement to adapt and update the platforms' policies in view of the current situation.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2022 11:29 IST
Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands

Thierry Breton said the companies' terms and conditions for users should be expanded

Highlights
  • Google said it had taken unprecedented steps to halt disinformation
  • Banning accounts promoting war propaganda could be problematic
  • Alphabet and its YouTube unit should ban users pushing war propaganda

Alphabet and its YouTube unit should ban users pushing war propaganda as part of measures to stop disinformation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the chief executives of the companies on Sunday.

Alphabet's Google on Saturday barred Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

In a video call with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Breton said the companies should go further.

"Freedom of expression does not cover war propaganda. For too long, content from Russia Today and other Russian state media has been amplified by algorithms and proposed as 'recommended content' to people who had never requested it," Breton said in a statement after the video call.

"War propaganda should never be recommended content - what is more, it should have no place on online platforms at all. I count on the tech industry to take urgent and effective measures to counter disinformation," he said.

Breton said the companies' terms and conditions for users should be expanded to include war propaganda, giving them the power to kick violators off their platforms.

The commission said there was agreement to adapt and update the platforms' policies in view of the current situation.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova also took part in the video call.

"I expect YouTube and Google to step up efforts to address Russian war propaganda. Russia has weaponised information, this is why platforms cannot be a space for its war lies," she said in a statement.

Google said it had already taken unprecedented steps to halt disinformation on Ukraine.

"As we said to the Commissioners, our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock and are ready to take further action," a Google spokesperson said.

Banning accounts promoting war propaganda could be problematic, however, because of the difficulty of defining what constitutes propaganda and from whose perspective.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Alphabet, YouTube, Thierry Breton, EU, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis, Russia Attack, Ukraine War, Vladimir Putin

Related Stories

Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  3. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  6. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  8. War via TikTok: Russia's New Tool for Propaganda Machine
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. eBay May Enable Crypto Payments to Rope in Millennial, Gen-Z Shoppers
  2. MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Flagship Ultraportable Laptop, MateBook E Convertible Launched
  3. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Indiana Jones 5 Production Has Wrapped, Movie Releases in June 2023
  5. Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
  6. TCL 30 5G, TCL 30, TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE, TCL 30 E Launched at MWC 2022; TCL Ultra Flex Foldable Phone Unveiled
  7. Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO Sues Calcalist Newspaper for Defamation Over Police Snooping Report
  8. Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands
  9. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Completes 11th Close Flyby of Sun, Gets Within 8.5-Million Kilometre Range
  10. TSMC, Other Taiwanese Chip Companies Complying With Russia Export Controls Amid Ukraine Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.