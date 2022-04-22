Technology News
Google Workspace Now Lets Companies Update Apps on Employee Devices

Admins can also set their policies on a group level within the organisation, via this update.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 April 2022 14:51 IST
Google Workspace Now Lets Companies Update Apps on Employee Devices

Photo Credit: Google Workspace

Admins can now set specific criteria for when managed play apps can update.

Highlights
  • Google Workspace allows companies to manage their employee's device
  • Admins can now have more control over Android app updates
  • Google workspace update will fully launch in the coming weeks

Google Workspace now allows companies to easily manage their employee's devices with better control. Google Workspace admins now have the ability to control Android app updates on their employee devices that are part of the managed Google Play system. Workspace Admins can now specify whether apps need to be updated right away or scheduled for later. These policies can be set up on a group level by the admins within the organisation.

"Previously, the default behaviour for app updates in managed Google Play was contingent on the device being connected to a Wi-Fi network, to be charging, and not being actively used. This behaviour is not always suited to the needs of our customers and admins need more granular control over how apps are updated," explained Google in a blog post.

According to the company, admins can now set specific criteria for when managed play apps can update.

Admins can set “App auto-update timing” to “High priority” so updates are installed immediately “after publishing the new version and it will be reviewed by Google Play.” This download can happen when the device is on cellular power. It will also get updated when the app is being actively used by the user and if the device is offline, then the app will be immediately updated the next time the device is connected to the internet, as per the company.

The update has been already rolled out (up to 15 days for feature visibility) on April 21, 2022.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Workspace, Android, Google
Google Workspace Now Lets Companies Update Apps on Employee Devices
