Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Weather App Comes to Android Tablets, Keep to Get New Formatting Features

Google Weather App Comes to Android Tablets, Keep to Get New Formatting Features

Google Keep's text formatting feature isn't available for all users yet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 15 June 2022 15:14 IST
Google Weather App Comes to Android Tablets, Keep to Get New Formatting Features

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The android tablet users could only get the weather updates from Google search results, earlier

Highlights
  • Google Weather on Android tablets uses entire screen
  • Google Keep is planning to add new fonts
  • Text formatting on Keep will offer bold, italicise, and underline text

Google Weather app has reportedly arrived on Android tablets with the latest Google app update. Earlier, it was only accessible on Android and iOS smartphones. Previously, Android tablet users could only look for the weather updates available in the Google Search app. Now, users will have access to the rich experience found on the Google Weather app on Android phones. Meanwhile, Google's note-taking app Keep is also reportedly getting text formatting and the ability to adjust font size. The app will allow users to bold, italicise, and underline text.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google has silently brought its rich Weather app, with plenty of information, to Android tablet. Prior to this, Android tablet users could only get the weather information from the Google Search app.

The report adds that the new Weather app feature in Android tablets includes Google's weather Frog and a graph of the hourly temperature. The Weather app is technically part of the Google app, which needs to be updated in order to enjoy the new features. As per the report, the Google app now offers a link to “hourly, humidity, wind and more”, which then opens the weather in full screen mode.

Google Weather is also said to be prompting users to place the icon on the home screen when opening the app for the first time on tablets. In terms of the difference in its appearance on phones and tablets, unlike the phones, the app covers the entire screen on the tablets, the report says. It also continues to offer three tabs on the tablets as well, through which the users will be able to swipe up on Today and Tomorrow to see more details.

According to the report, tablets running the Google app 13.22.12.26 version already have access to this feature.

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Google Keep is also preparing to add text formatting and the ability to adjust font size to make the note-taking app more productive for users. According to another report by 9to5Google, users will be able to see “show formatting controls” as well as “clear formatting” options in the version 5.22.182.00 of Google Keep for Android. The company is currently working to provide users with the options to bold, italic, and underline text in the app. Each style in the Keep includes icons, which have been added to the app by the company, according to the report.

The report also mentioned that the new changes aren't still live on the latest Google Keep for Android app. It is expected to be rolling out via a server-side update soon.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Weather, Google Keep, Android, Tablets, Google
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Fails to Spot Hate Posts Aimed at East Africa Amid Kenya’s Upcoming Elections: Study

Related Stories

Google Weather App Comes to Android Tablets, Keep to Get New Formatting Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
  4. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  7. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handset
  9. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Teases September Event, to Announce the “Future of Assassin’s Creed"
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG
  3. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
  4. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
  5. Possibility of Finding Living Organisms on Venus Slim, New Analysis Suggests
  6. Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
  7. FIFA 22 Is Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23
  8. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
  9. New Study Finds Plants Take “Secret Decisions” to Control Respiration
  10. Sequoia Capital Launches Two New Funds With Web 3 Investments Part of Its Focus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.