Google Wallet Now Rolling to Android Users, Google Pay to Work Alongside

Google Wallet was announced by Google at its I/O 2022 consumer keynote in May. Now, after around two months of its announcement, the tech giant has started rolling out the Google Wallet to Android users. As announced by the company back in May, the Google Wallet's initial rollout to Android users will begin in 39 countries, while it'll be available to all users over in the later phase. Google Wallet was introduced as a unified platform to help people access their payment cards, transit and event tickets, boarding and loyalty passes, and student IDs.

For 37 of these countries, Google Wallet was said to replace the existing Google Pay app. However, explaining the same, Google states, "The Google Pay app works alongside Google Wallet. Use Google Wallet to store your everyday essentials and the Google Pay app to manage your money and finances.."

Google Wallet claims that it gives users fast, secure access to their everyday essentials. Users can just tap to pay, and it could be used everywhere Google Pay is accepted. Android users, in countries where the Google Wallet is rolling out, can download the app from the Play Store free of cost.