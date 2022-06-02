Technology News
Google TV App With Remote Feature, Rental Library Now Available on iOS

The Google TV app will also contain your library of rentals and purchases from Google.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 2 June 2022 12:19 IST
Google had already announced that the company is retiring its 'Movies and TV' section

Highlights
  • Google TV app will allow users to rate previously viewed content
  • Google reportedly removed several apps from its Play Store
  • Google TV app will also comprise the users library of rentals, purchases

Google TV app is now available for download on iOS. The new app will replace the Google Play Movies and TV app in the App Store. Android TV or Chromecast with Google TV users can also use the Google TV app as a remote control for the devices via the remote icon. The Google TV app will also contain your library of rentals and purchases from Google. It was reported towards the end of May that Google has started removing the Movies & TV tab from its Play Store app on Android devices.

The Google TV app, which was previously available only on Android, is now available on iOS. The app will allow users to rate previously viewed content to improve future recommendations. As mentioned earlier, Android TV or Chromecast with Google TV users can now use the Google TV app as a remote control for the devices by tapping the remote icon. If you already have the Play Movies & TV app for iOS, it will update to the new Google TV app. The Google TV app will also comprise the users library of rentals and purchases from Google.

It was reported towards the end of May that Google has started removing the Movies & TV tab from its Play Store app on Android devices. Google had already announced that the company is retiring its 'Movies and TV' section from the Android devices in March. Users will no longer be able to browse, search, buy or rent television shows and movies from the Play Store app on Android. Instead, purchases and rentals will be available on Google TV, where users can see their library with the recently updated 'Highlights' news feed.

Apart from this, Google also reportedly removed several apps from its Play Store last month after the company found that these apps were gathering users' personal data including location, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Jasmin Jose
