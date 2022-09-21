Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details

Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details

The launch is part of an effort to nudge users to choose more eco-concious travel options.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 19:12 IST
Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google has also announced new filters to narrow-down search results

Highlights
  • Google to sell train tickets to users in Japan, Germany, Italy, and Spain
  • Search filter for sustainable options on hotels and flights added
  • Google to expand train ticketing to other countries in the future

Google has announced that it will add support to purchase train tickets in Japan, Germany, Italy, and Spain while also incorporating sustainability features into its existing travel search options for hotels, and flights. The Alphabet-owned company also revealed that it will allow users to choose "eco-label" filters when searching for flights and hotels. The company has also announced that it will eventually integrate bus ticketing support with its search platform.

The company stated in a blog post that the launch of train ticket buying option on search in select countries is also an effort to nudge users to choose more emission-conscious travel options. When users in Japan, Germany, Italy, and Spain search for a route between two, or more destinations on Google or Google Flights, and a train is available for the same route, it will show up in results. A click on a direct link will then take users to the partner website to buy train tickets.

While the feature is currently limited to select countries, Google has confirmed that it plans to expand train ticketing option to other countries as it builds on railway partnerships.

Google has also announced new filters that narrow-down search results to “low emissions only" flights and “eco-certified” hotels. While users have been able to search for flights and hotels since 2011, the company first introduced carbon emission tracking in 2021, which included suggestions on fuel-efficient driving routes in Google Maps, as well as offering information about the carbon emissions associated with flights.

The Alphabet-owned firm said it has tied up with organisations like the US Green Building Council and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council to monitor their databases that will be used to prioritise search results of eco-certified hotels. Eco-friendly labels for hotels are reliant on hotels choosing to self-report their sustainability practices, according to Google's Travel Help support page.

Meanwhile, on Google Flights, users now have the option to filter results by "low-emissions only" or sort by CO2 emissions. Google says that it uses the European Environmental Agency (EEA) emission estimates with the most up-to-date algorithmic model from 2019.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Travel, Google flights, Eco-concious travel, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain
Jamtara Season 2 Release Date and Time, Download, Cast, Trailer, and More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Be First to Support Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard: Report

Related Stories

Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  10. Realme Hints at Dynamic Island-Like Feature, Creators Challenge Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Privacy Tool to Remove Personally Identifiable Information: Report
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart Microsite, May Debut on October 6
  3. OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging
  4. Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report
  5. Xiaomi 12T Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  6. Realme GT Neo 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging: Report
  7. TikTok to Require Verification for Political Accounts, Bans Campaign Fundraising Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Be First to Support Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard: Report
  9. Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.