Google is rolling out the Switch to Android app for iOS users who are looking to move their data from iPhones to Android smartphones. The free app is currently available to download on iOS devices via the Apple App Store. Switch to Android app allows users to migrate data including photos, videos, and contacts among others from iPhones to Android phones wirelessly. Additionally, the app lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on their Android phones. Apple already offers a similar app named 'Move to iOS' to transfer data from an Android device to an iPhone. It is listed on Google Play.

Google's Switch to Android app is currently live on the App Store. The free app is available in multiple languages including English, Arabic, Dutch, German, Hindi, and Spanish among others and can be used to import contacts, calendars, photos, and videos from an iPhone to an Android phone without a cable. As mentioned, the latest app by Google lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on their Android devices.

Google's Switch to Android webpage says that a cable can be used to transfer photos and videos stored in iCloud, DRM-free music, non-iTunes music, call logs, alarms, device settings, audio, wallpapers, and free apps.

Moving data from iPhones using the new app will be initially available for Google Pixel phones, but support for other phone brands will be added later.

The App Store listing for the Switch to Android shows a 39MB size for the app. iPhone users need to enable a list of permissions for the Switch to Android app to complete the transfer of data to the Android device. Switch to Android is available as a free download for iOS users in selected regions now. The app requires iPhones running on iOS 12.0 or newer or Apple iPod Touch with iOS 12.0 or later.

Apple already offers a Move to iOS app in the Google Play Store to migrate content automatically from an Android device to the iPhone. The app allows the transfer of contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, Web bookmarks, mail accounts and calendars.