Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google's Switch to Android App Rolling Out for iPhone, iPod Touch Users

Google's Switch to Android App Rolling Out for iPhone, iPod Touch Users

Switch to Android allow users to import their contacts, calendar, photos, and videos from iPhone to Android phone.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 April 2022 17:49 IST
Google's Switch to Android App Rolling Out for iPhone, iPod Touch Users

Photo Credit: Android.com

Switch to Android app can transfer user data from iPhone to Android wirelessly

Highlights
  • Switch to Android app support multiple languages including Hindi
  • Switch to Android is available as a free download
  • Apple has a similar app called 'Move to iOS'

Google is rolling out the Switch to Android app for iOS users who are looking to move their data from iPhones to Android smartphones. The free app is currently available to download on iOS devices via the Apple App Store. Switch to Android app allows users to migrate data including photos, videos, and contacts among others from iPhones to Android phones wirelessly. Additionally, the app lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on their Android phones. Apple already offers a similar app named 'Move to iOS' to transfer data from an Android device to an iPhone. It is listed on Google Play.

Google's Switch to Android app is currently live on the App Store. The free app is available in multiple languages including English, Arabic, Dutch, German, Hindi, and Spanish among others and can be used to import contacts, calendars, photos, and videos from an iPhone to an Android phone without a cable. As mentioned, the latest app by Google lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on their Android devices.

Google's Switch to Android webpage says that a cable can be used to transfer photos and videos stored in iCloud, DRM-free music, non-iTunes music, call logs, alarms, device settings, audio, wallpapers, and free apps.

Moving data from iPhones using the new app will be initially available for Google Pixel phones, but support for other phone brands will be added later.

The App Store listing for the Switch to Android shows a 39MB size for the app. iPhone users need to enable a list of permissions for the Switch to Android app to complete the transfer of data to the Android device. Switch to Android is available as a free download for iOS users in selected regions now. The app requires iPhones running on iOS 12.0 or newer or Apple iPod Touch with iOS 12.0 or later.

Apple already offers a Move to iOS app in the Google Play Store to migrate content automatically from an Android device to the iPhone. The app allows the transfer of contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, Web bookmarks, mail accounts and calendars.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Switch to Android, Android, iOS, Switch to iOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google ‘Self Share’ Option for Nearby Share Spotted, Could Soon Allow AirDrop-Like Seamless Transfers

Related Stories

Google's Switch to Android App Rolling Out for iPhone, iPod Touch Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  4. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  7. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  8. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Switch to Android App Rolling Out for iPhone, iPod Touch Users
  2. Google ‘Self Share’ Option for Nearby Share Spotted, Could Soon Allow AirDrop-Like Seamless Transfers
  3. Jio Tops Airtel, Becomes Second Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in India: TRAI
  4. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED Premium TV Models Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mijia Dual-Brush Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, Currently Limited to Crowdfunding
  6. Robinhood Pens Deal to Acquire UK Crypto Firm Ziglu in Bid to Expand to Markets Outside the US
  7. Elon Musk Tweets Cryptic Phrase Days After Twitter Buy Offer
  8. Spotify Shuts Down Greenroom Creator Fund: Report
  9. WazirX Clarifies Its Head Office Will Remain in Mumbai as Founders’ Dubai Travels Stir Rumours
  10. iPhone 14 Series Might Feature an Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
MESSAGE Nithya P Nair
Fields marked with * are mandatory
From: *
 
Email:
 
Message: *
 
2000
 
 
 
 